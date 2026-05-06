Armenia signs agreements with EU and France

On Tuesday, as Armenia hosted the inaugural Armenia–EU summit, a joint declaration was adopted, along with the signing of a number of documents. Separately, France and Armenia established a strategic partnership in the scope of the state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Armenia–EU summit followed the 8th European Political Community Summit, hosted in Yerevan on 4 May, making Armenia the first South Caucasus country to host the summit since its inception in 2022. It was also the largest international conference ever held in Armenia.

In the frameworks of the bilateral summit, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted the President of the European Council António Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Following the summit, Armenia and the EU adopted a joint declaration and signed a number of documents, including the Armenia–EU Connectivity Partnership. The sides also initialled a document on the ‘working arrangement on operational cooperation in the field of border management’ between Armenia and the EU Border and Coast Guard Agency.

The cooperation dates back to 2024, when Armenian border troops took control over all the checkpoints of the Armenian borders, including at the Yerevan Zvartnots Airport. Previously, Russian border guards had been stationed at the checkpoints. While they have since left, Russians still maintain their presence along the border with Turkey and Iran.

In addition, they issued a call for ‘expressions of interest from EU/EEA/Armenia-based businesses to invest in Armenia’. Armenia also received its progress report on Armenia’s implementation of the Visa Liberalisation Action Plan, which reportedly ‘highly praised’ the country’s progress.

A separate agreement was signed between the European Commission (DG ENEST) and technology company Firebird AI in the digital and energy sectors.

In parallel, a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of up to 1 GW is planned to support electricity system stability and the integration of renewable energy.

‘Today, with another step, we are raising the relations between Armenia and the European Union to a qualitatively new level’, Pashinyan said.

In turn, Costa called the summits taking place in Armenia ‘a very historic moment’ and noted that the EU-Armenia Strategic Partnership Agenda was adopted in December 2025, adding ‘we have been strengthening and strengthening our relations’ since then.

Von der Leyen acknowledged that Armenia and the EU ‘are closer than ever’, adding that the Armenia-EU summit would contribute to raising cooperation to a new level.

‘Armenia indeed, as you said, provides the shortest route to Central Asia and the Caspian Sea with Europe. Previously, this route was closed due to war and geopolitical considerations, now you are changing that, thanks to your courageous choice for the sake of peace and greater integration into European networks. Through this, Armenia can become a regional centre’, von der Leyen said.

Separately, Armenia and France signed a joint declaration on establishing a strategic partnership.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron shaking hands after signing a strategic partnership deal on 5 May 2026. Official photo.

Relevant authorities and companies from both countries also exchanged documents outlining intentions for cooperation in areas including AI, cybersecurity, semiconductors, as well as research, development, and innovation in military technologies and defence systems.

Armenian and French companies signed a sales agreement for two A321-200 NX aircrafts between FlyOne Armenia and Airbus, alongside other deals, including the construction of the 8.6-kilometre Bargushat Tunnel in southern Armenia.

Macron also endorsed Pashinyan ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for 7 June.