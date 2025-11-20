Media logo
Georgia

Former Georgian Interior Minister Okruashvili sentenced to 7 years over 2004 police killing

by Yousef Bardouka
Irakli Okruashvili signs a joint opposition memorandum outside parliament in December 2020 protesting the election result. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Irakli Okruashvili signs a joint opposition memorandum outside parliament in December 2020 protesting the election result. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Former Georgian Interior Minister Irakli Okruashvili has been sentenced to seven years in prison over the 2004 killing of 19-year-old Buta Robakidze by police.

Okruashvili received his sentence on Wednesday on charges of abuse of power.

The case involving the death of Buta Robakidze in 2004 has been under consideration at Tbilisi City Court for six years, according to RFE/RL.

Okruashvili, who at the time of the killing was Interior Minister, was accused of giving orders to high-ranking officials to cover up Robakidze’s killing.

Okruashvili’s lawyer, Mamuka Chabashvili, told IPN that Robakidze was killed after a police officer ‘accidentally discharged a firearm’. Following his death, the authorities claimed that they found that the teenager’s friends carried weapons. Prosecutors claimed that Okruashvili ordered Interior Ministry officials to plant the weapons on the group.

Chabashvili added that the case relied heavily on the testimony of Temur Mikadze, a deceased former Tbilisi Patrol Police Chief. The lawyer claims that Mikadze changed his testimony in the case several times.

‘The verdict states that Irakli Okruashvili ordered the planting of weapons — based on Mikadze’s statement that he personally interpreted the instruction that way. Previously, he had given completely different testimonies. You cannot issue a verdict based on “I understood it that way” ’, Chabashvili said.

The second defendant in the case was former Prosecutor General Zurab Adeishvili, who, according to Civil Georgia, oversaw the investigation into Robakidze’s killing. He was acquitted by the court on Wednesday.

Chabashvili explained to OC Media that the seven-year sentence Okruashvili received was commuted as a result of an amnesty law adopted in 2012, under which the article Okruashvili has now been convicted of — abuse of power — is reduced by one quarter.

Additionally, Chabashvili continued, the court counted the 10 months Okruashvili had spent in pre-trial detention between 2019 and 2020 on charges of group violence during Gavrilov’s Night into his sentence.

With the amnesty and the time already spent in detention, Okruashvili’s final sentence amounted to four years and five months.

Okruashvili is currently also serving an eight month sentence for refusing to appear before a parliamentary commission created by the ruling Georgian Dream party to investigate the opposition.

Former Georgian Defence Minister Okruashvili sentenced to 8 months
Okruashvili’s arrest is part of a series of prosecutions over the boycott of Georgian Dream’s anti-UNM commission.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Georgia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Irakli Okruashvili
United National Movement
Georgian Dream
Yousef Bardouka
174 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Former Popular Front Party member banned from leaving Azerbaijan

Kremlin weighs candidates to succeed Kadyrov amidst fresh rumours about his health

Brussels’ deadlock: EU diplomats on Georgia’s uncertain future

Armenia says normalisation with Turkey would help, not harm, peace efforts with Azerbaijan

A look back on Georgia’s 100-day theatre strike

Azerbaijan supplied Israel with 40% of its petrol during Gaza war, report finds

Former Georgian Interior Minister Okruashvili sentenced to 7 years over 2004 police killing

Chechen family forcibly sent to fight in Ukraine, NIYSO says

Show more
Our Newsletters

Brussels’ deadlock: EU diplomats on Georgia’s uncertain future

Tamar Shvelidze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 20 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org