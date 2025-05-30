Media logo
Daily Brief

Friday, 30 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Thursday, 29 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On 26 May, Azerbaijani citizens Hasan Azizov and Namaz Tahmazli were detained while attempting to avoid criminal liability in Georgia by ‘illegally crossing the state border along the Ingur River’ into Abkhazia, the Russian Border Directorate of the Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported. The department’s press service also reported that the FSB detained a group of foreigners at the same place earlier in May, including ‘Turkish citizens Selcuk Guren, who is wanted international

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 28 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had several meetings on the sidelines of the Yerevan Dialogue Forum, including with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. They discussed bilateral issues and ‘expressed hope that the opening of diplomatic representations’ in the two countries would provide ‘additional impetus for advancing the cooperation’. * During the forum, Szijjártó commented on Hungary’s blocking of non-lethal military aid to Armenia from the European Peace Faci

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * South Ossetia and North Ossetia have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of investment activities. The document was signed on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol Krai by South Ossetian Economic Minister Sarmat Kotaev and North Ossetian Industry and Investments Minister Oleg Atarov with additional attendance by South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Armenia * Prime Minister Niko

Daily Brief

Monday, 26 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * South Ossetia’s trade representative Taimuraz Goginov has told Sputnik that the duty-free trade agreement will ‘give impetus to the still “timid” trade relations between South Ossetia and Abkhazia’. He noted specifically that Abkhazia could supply South Ossetia with citrus while South Ossetia can offer in turn ‘excellent water and cold South Ossetian beer’. * Armenia will host the 8th European Political Community Summit (EPC) in the spring of 2026, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pas

Most Popular

News Stories

Friday, 30 May 2025

Pashinyan bashes Soviet Union amidst troubled relations with Russia

Georgian Dream is watching: how AI-powered surveillance is used against Tbilisi protesters

Georgian government opens hotline to report FARA violations

An officer from Vladikavkaz, who helped bomb Mariupol, was killed in an explosion in Stavropol

Armenia accuses Azerbaijani fire of damaging seventh residential building

Kobakhidze speaks at CPAC Hungary alongside Orbán and other conservative politicians

Telegram is again blocked in Daghestan

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 30 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org