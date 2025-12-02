FSB building, police station, and Akhmat regiment site hit by Ukrainian drones in Chechnya

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

Local residents and several Telegram channels reported strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on military sites and security service facilities in Chechnya on Tuesday night. No Chechen officials have commented.

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed the attack on Tuesday, stating on its Telegram channel that four drones were shot down over the territory of the Chechen Republic. The ministry did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, in WhatsApp chats, local residents shared a photograph of the regional office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Achkhoy-Martan, located next to a police station. The image shows significant damage to the building caused by a fire. The Telegram channel NIYSO also published the photograph, confirming its authenticity.

In Gudermes, the strike hit the location of the Akhmat regiment, as verified by geolocation open-source analysts. A video circulating online shows a drone approaching the site, followed by an explosion.

Later in the day, NIYSO reported another drone attack, this time allegedly targeting the police station in Sernovodsk.

There has been no official confirmation of these reports or the extent of the damage from Chechen authorities or the Russian Ministry of Defence as of publication.

OC Media confirmed that there are no signs of AI being used in the creation of any of the photos or videos published.

During the night, the Federal Air Transport Agency temporarily suspended operations at airports across much of the North Caucasus, including Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Magas, Nalchik, and Makhachkala. The restrictions were lifted on Wednesday morning.

This is not the first time drone attacks on military and security facilities have been recorded in Chechnya.

The republic first saw a drone attack in October 2024. As a result of the strike, the roof of one of the buildings of the Special Forces University in Gudermes caught fire. Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov first denied the drone attack, but then later claimed that there was no destruction or casualties, alleging the drones hit an ‘empty’ building. He then subsequently altered his answer, claiming the building was holding ‘up to 10 Ukrainian prisoners’, some of whom were injured or killed.

The second attack in Chechnya occurred in December, when a drone targeted the 2nd police regiment building located in Grozny. Kadyrov only acknowledged the attack in the evening, and while he indicated that there were casualties as a result of the attack, he did not say how many.

A third drone attack later that month hit the barracks of the Akhmat Kadyrov special police regiment, wounding four officers. Following the attack, Kadyrov promised revenge.

27 November 2025, several military drones attacked a military garrison in the Baysangurov district of Grozny and a military unit in the village of Borzoy in the Shatoy district. Eyewitnesses have posted videos and photos of the aftermath of the attack on social media, though no officials have commented on the strikes.