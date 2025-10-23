Georgia cracks down on Yerevan–Tbilisi minivan transfers

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Georgia has begun cracking down on the small private vans that transport passengers between Yerevan and Tbilisi, issuing heavy fines that threaten one of the most affordable links between the two capitals.

Operators told CivilNet that Georgian police have started penalising drivers for conducting what they call ‘illegal transfers’, with fines reportedly reaching around $1,700 per vehicle. Many of the affected drivers use Georgia-registered cars, and it remains unclear how officials distinguish between informal transport services and private trips.

The fines are not tied to any new border measures but are being enforced inside Georgia. A representative from one of the companies said that obtaining the necessary operating licence is a slow and bureaucratic process, warning that the crackdown could effectively end low-cost travel between Armenia and Georgia.

Minivans have long served as the cheapest and most flexible way to travel between the two countries, with a seat costing about $8 – compared to $37 for the train and over $100 for flights. The restrictions could severely impact cross-border mobility, especially for students, traders, and tourists who rely on the service.

Armenia’s Transport Ministry confirmed that only two companies were officially authorised to provide passenger transport to Georgia, but did not comment on whether Yerevan plans to raise the issue with Tbilisi.

The enforcement comes as part of a broader tightening of transport regulations within Georgia, where informal carriers often fill gaps in regional connectivity.