Georgia nearly sextuples customs clearance fees for cars older than six years

The Georgian government has reversed its decision to ban the import of cars older than six years into Georgia, but has sharply increased the customs clearance fee.

According to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the decision announced by the government in February has undergone ‘certain adjustments’. Under the new decision, an excise tax of ₾4.5 ($1.66) per cubic centimetre of engine capacity will be set for cars manufactured before 2020.

‘Accordingly, the import ban will be replaced by an increased excise tariff. This decision is very important in order to take care of ecology, environmental protection, and air quality’, he added, linking the adjustment to ‘the interests of relevant private actors, as well as citizens’.

The initial decision, which envisaged a complete ban, drew critical reactions from both government critics and supporters.

However, it remains unclear how significant a concession the government’s latest amendment actually is: According to Business Media Group (BMG), the ₾4.50 ($1.66) tax would amount to a 5.6-fold increase compared to the current excise rate of ₾0.80 ($0.29) for cars older than six years.

Under the legislation currently in force, adopted in 2024, the import of cars older than 2013 was prohibited in Georgia.