Media logo
Georgia’s EU U-turn

Georgia restricts detained 4 October organisers from making calls or receiving visitors

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
The 4 October protest. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
The 4 October protest. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Georgia’s Justice Ministry has restricted the five organisers of the 4 October anti-government protest from making phone calls, meeting visitors, or communicating with each other until 9 December.

The ministry announced the decision on Sunday, saying it applied the restrictions based on a written request from the police.

The restrictions apply to detainees Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Manjgaladze, and Lasha Beridze. All five of them face charges of calling for a violent change of constitutional order.

The authorities in Georgia have detained 46 people in the aftermath of the protest, which coincided with the country’s local elections on 4 October. That day, tens of thousands gathered on Tbilisi’s Liberty Square to attend an anti-government demonstration, branded previously as a ‘peaceful revolution’.

In the early evening, after hearing a call for male demonstrators to march toward the nearby presidential residence on Atoneli Street, a group of protesters attempted to storm the building. In response, police used tear gas, water cannons, and pepper spray. Protesters built barricades, and sporadic clashes around the residence continued late into the night.

The Georgian government has since called the unrest a coup attempt which it has blamed on domestic opposition they claim was aided by ‘foreign intelligence services’.

The Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the 4 October events under four articles of the criminal code: attempted overthrow of the constitutional order, group violence, seizure or blocking of a strategic facility, and damage or destruction of property.

Georgian authorities detain 13 more in connection to 4 October
The total number of detainees following Saturday’s events has reached 36.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Georgia
Georgian Dream
2025 Georgian Local Elections
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
138 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

UK lifts arms embargo on Armenia and Azerbaijan

Three cryptocurrency mining farms discovered in a Daghestani village

Kobakhidze meets with Belarusian, Chinese ambassadors as Georgian Dream escalates anti-EU rhetoric

Georgia restricts detained 4 October organisers from making calls or receiving visitors

Georgia detains three Islamic State members in western Adjara region

Georgian Dream proposes dropping fines and increasing jail sentences over protest violations

Georgian Dream seeks to extend proposed ban of political parties to individual politicians

Outrage as 71-year-old Georgian paediatrician among latest detainees following 4 October protests

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Georgia’s 4 October is over — but is it really?

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 14 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org