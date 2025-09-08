Georgian Dream supporters attack protesters outside election HQ

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Chaos erupted outside Georgian Dream’s election HQ in Tbilisi on Monday evening, after supporters of the ruling party clashed with anti-government protesters gathered outside.

The clashes took place as protesters marching from the office of Georgia’s public broadcaster stopped outside Georgian Dream’s office on the city’s central Melikishvili Street on their regular march to parliament.

The violence began when Georgian Dream supporters threw bottles and stones at protesters, before attacking several people. Police several times separated the two groups, forcing ruling party supporters back into the party’s HQ before they again came outside to confront protesters. Police did not appear to make any arrests.

Officers then removed the protesters from outside the office, moving them further down the street.

Several protesters were injured during the attacks.

Georgian Dream supporters also attacked a number of journalists covering the protest. László Mézes, a Hungarian journalist, was beaten unconscious by ruling party supporters. Two journalists from Publika also said they were attacked, with one saying her phone was stolen by her attackers.

One Georgian Dream supporter approached OC Media co-founder Mariam Nikuradze as she was covering events and threw water over her. Nearby police officers looked on and did not intervene.

László Mézes. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

A Georgian Dream supporter approaches OC Media's Mariam Nikuradze before throwing water on her. Image via Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The march from the public broadcaster has been taking place daily since protests first broke out in November 2024 against the government’s U-turn on its EU membership application.

Since the ruling party’s election office opened in Tbilisi on 3 September, it has been the site of tense standoffs between protesters and ruling party supporters.

On the evening of the opening ceremony, in one of several confrontations, a Georgian Dream youth leader was filmed spitting on several protesters and a journalist.

Local elections are scheduled to take place on 4 October, with most opposition parties boycotting the vote, insisting the government intends to rig it. In Tbilisi, Georgian Dream general secretary Kakha Kaladze is seeking a third term as mayor.