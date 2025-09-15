Media logo
2025 Georgian Local Elections

Georgian opposition leader Khoshtaria detained for writing ‘Russian Dream’ on ruling party banner

by Yousef Bardouka
Opposition leader Elene Khoshtaria in front of a Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze re-election banner during a protest on 13 September 2025. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Elene Koshtaria, the leader of Georgia’s opposition party Droa!, was arrested for ‘damaging’ Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze’s re-election poster.

The leader of Georgian opposition party Droa, Elene Khoshtaria, has been detained for writing ‘Russian Dream’ on a ruling Georgian Dream party local election banner. The charges carry a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Khoshtaria was detained on Monday, with her supporters publishing videos showing her being escorted from her home by police.

On Sunday, Khoshtaria published two Facebook posts featuring inscriptions she had made on Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze’s re-election posters. The first included a picture of a banner with the word ‘Russian’ written on it. The caption on Khoshtaria’s post read: ‘Solidarity with Megi!’ — a reference to 23-year-old Megi Diasamidze who on 10 September was detained for spray painting ‘Russian Dream’ on a Kaladze poster during a protest in early September. She was released on a bail of ₾2,000 ($750) two days later.

The second post was a video showing her writing ‘Russian Dream’ on an identical poster. In the video, a man can be seen trying to take away her pen as he filmed her.

Khoshtaria came under investigation for damaging personal property on the same day — the same charges brought against Diasemedze. The ministry said that Khoshtaria could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Prior to Diasamidze’s release on 12 September, several activists, lawyers, and opposition figures spoke out in her defence, either pointing out that her actions did not constitute a crime or that the authorities had failed to investigate or punish those accused of spraying paint on the offices opposition parties or civil society organisations.

Speaking to journalists on 11 September, Kaladze vowed to punish those who damaged his posters.

‘The fact is very bad. No radical should be given the opportunity. What if I came to your house and damaged your house?’, Kaladze asked rhetorically, adding that while he saw other people damaging his banners, only Diasamidze was arrested as the others could not be identified at the time.

A prominent opposition figure, Khoshtaria ran under the Coalition for Change alongside Ahali and Girchi — More Freedom in the disputed October 2024 elections.

She was the last of the coalition’s leaders to remain free — Ahali’s Nika Gvaramia and Nika Melia and Girchi — More Freedom’s Zurab Girchi Japaridze are all serving months-long prison sentences for failing to appear before a temporary parliamentary commission created by Georgian Dream to investigate the opposition.

Georgian protester detained for ‘damaging’ Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze’s election poster
Megi Diasamidze was detained while traveling to visit her family in the western coastal region of Adjara.
Yousef Bardouka
A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

The US dithers while Georgia’s democracy continues to collapse

Nate Ostiller

