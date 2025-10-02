Media logo
Georgia

Georgia’s security chief Mdinaradze accuses US Embassy in Thailand of funding ‘radicals’ in Georgia

Avatar
by OC Media
Mamuka Mdinaradze. Official photo.
Mamuka Mdinaradze. Official photo.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Mamuka Mdinaradze, the head of Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG), has leveled new accusations at the US, claiming the the American Embassy in Thailand ‘has people in Georgia who are funded for anti-Chinese purposes’. Without citing any evidence, Mdinaradze added that around ‘95-98%’ of the embassy’s funding is used in support of ‘radicals against the government, for revolutionary purposes’, among other provocative activities.

The comments came in an interview with the pro-government media outlet Imedi that was published on Wednesday.

While Mdinaradze did not directly mention the US Embassy in Thailand at first — simply saying ‘the embassy of one country in Thailand’ — he later said ‘This is how American taxpayer money is being spent, which elected the government of their country to allow them to fight “Chinese threats” ’.

He added that it was ‘understandable from their perspective’ that the US would be interested in pushing back against Chinese ‘threats’, but claimed that the money was instead being spent to fund opposition to the Georgian government.

Mdinaradze did not specify what kind of opposition activities he was referring to, nor why the US would use its embassy in Thailand as a base for anti-Georgia activities, as there is an embassy with a large staff in Georgia, as well as in neighbouring Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Beyond being picked up by Georgian opposition media outlets, which called the allegations ‘conspiracy theories’, Mdinaradze’s comments were also cited by the Russian state-run media outlet TASS.

After Mdinaradze’s interview was initially aired, many opposition figures and media outlets speculated that he may have confused Thailand with Taiwan — Imedi then wrote its own article on the comments under the title, ‘the cheap lies of opposition propagandists’.

Mdinaradze and other Georgian Dream members have frequently floated conspiracy theories, some of which implicate the US and US-affiliated organisations, including allegations that there are nefarious US-backed plots to overthrow the government.

At the same time, Georgian Dream has continued to make a concerted effort to court the administration of President Donald Trump. It is unclear if the efforts have made any inroads, as the Trump administration appears largely uninterested, one way or another, in Georgia.

Germany summons Georgian envoy over aggressive rhetoric against Berlin’s own ambassador in Tbilisi
The summons came a week after Georgia summoned Germany’s Ambassador Peter Fischer.
OC MediaYousef Bardouka
Georgia
The United States
Georgia–US Relations
Georgian Dream
Mamuka Mdinaradze
Avatar
OC Media
3367 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Four residents of Makhachkala accused of terrorism related to support of Ukraine’s Azov Battalion

Georgia’s security chief Mdinaradze accuses US Embassy in Thailand of funding ‘radicals’ in Georgia

Armenian Parliament adopts statement on Azerbaijan peace deal amid opposition boycott

Germany summons Georgian envoy over aggressive rhetoric against Berlin’s own ambassador in Tbilisi

Two Ingushetia residents to stand trial for murder after allegedly stabbing woman almost 600 times

ECHR orders Azerbaijan to provide information on Armenian captives

Thursday, 2 October 2025

Georgia’s Anti-Corruption Bureau launches its first probes into online media outlets

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Azerbaijan’s toxic pro-government media cannot coexist with real peace

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 02 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org