Media logo
Ingushetia

Ingushetia enters fifth day of mobile data outage

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
Mobile communication tower in Ingushetia. Photo: Gazeta Ingushetia.
Mobile communication tower in Ingushetia. Photo: Gazeta Ingushetia.

The Caucasus is changing — and not for the better.

With authoritarianism on the rise across the region, the threat to independent journalism is higher than ever.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Since Thursday, messages have appeared in local chats across Ingushetia reporting that mobile network issues have affected nearly every settlement in the republic. Messaging services, banking apps, and taxi platforms have stopped working and many residents said they feel ‘cut off from the world’.

At present, internet access on phones is available only in places where Wi-Fi is installed — something not everyone has at home. Even basic mobile communication has reportedly been unstable. Smartphones have reportedly displayed LTE or 3G signals, but with no actual data transmission.

As of now, no official explanation has been issued by mobile operators or regional authorities. The situation reflects a broader national trend — in July 2025, Russia recorded a new high in mobile internet shutdowns: over 2,000 major disruptions were documented, according to the In Touch (‘Na Svyazi’) project, which documents mobile phone failures.

Some of the internet shutdowns have been connected to threats or attacks from Ukrainian drones, which have become increasingly commonplace.

However, massive outages have also been reported in regions where no official threats from Ukrainian drones had been declared — for example, in Sverdlovsk, Tyumen, and the Oryol regions, as well as in Udmurtia and Altai Krai, which is northwest of the border with Kazakhstan.

In Krasnoyarsk Krai, residents have had no access to mobile internet for nine consecutive days. In the Ivanovo region, connectivity issues have prevented people from locating missing persons, as geolocation services are not functioning properly.

In the past 24 hours alone, internet shutdowns were recorded in 68 regions.

Several republics in the North Caucasus have also reportedly experienced instability. In North Ossetia, mobile internet has been intermittently available over the past few days following a drone alert. Regional governor Sergei Menyailo said the reduction in service was a security measure in response to a purported drone threat.

In Daghestan and Kabarda–Balkaria, official drone alerts were also issued, and mobile internet speed was reportedly limited, even though no drone attacks were recorded. The regional emergency response centres confirmed internet slowdowns in public statements.

Previously, Russia’s Federal Ministry of Digital Development announced it was drafting regulations to limit the power of regional governments to implement mass internet shutdowns. According to federal media outlets, the ministry, together with industry representatives, plans to establish protocols for suspending mobile internet access during drone attacks. The ministry claims such measures would be applied selectively to avoid violating user rights or disrupting critical infrastructure.

As of now, no timeline has been announced for the full restoration of stable mobile data access.

Additionally, on Monday, Russia’s CDEK delivery service went offline for the second time in a week. The previous disruption to the company’s information systems occurred last Friday.

Internet disruptions reported in North Ossetia amid drone threat alert
The official explanation cited ‘slowdowns’ due to anti-drone measures, while a telecom operator reported damage to a mainline cable.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Ingushetia
North Caucasus
Russia
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
274 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Ingushetia enters fifth day of mobile data outage

Mzia Amaghlobeli’s verdict delayed as media founder urges supporters not to give in

Georgia says German ambassador implicated in corruption probe involving opposition politician

Court orders return of land in Yerevan from the head of the Union of Armenians of Russia

Popular Ingush imam detained for illegal arms possession

Court orders 20-day involuntary psychiatric evaluation for detained Georgian activist

Kadyrov publishes new videos after rumours about his ‘drowning’ in Turkey

Russia detains Azerbaijani diaspora leader

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Why I’m begging the universe for Azerbaijan not to recognise the Circassian Genocide

Yousef Bardouka

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 04 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org