Is this a battle between Russia and the West?

Much of the coverage of today’s elections outside Armenia has focused on the vote as a contest between Russia and the West.

The government has announced its intention to apply for EU membership, a proposal seen as fringe just a few years ago. On the other hand, the three biggest opposition groupings have all blamed Pashinyan for the implosion of the country’s relations with Russian, pledging to restore them if elected. Yet despite this, both the government and opposition insist they intend to balance relations between Russia and the West.

Several Western leaders, from Trump to Macron, have endorsed Pashinyan, while the EU brought Western leaders to Yerevan for a key summit in the run-up to the vote.

Russia on the other hand has made clear their preference for Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia, with many accusing them of trying to manipulate the vote through economic pressure, a disinformation campaign, and even flying in Armenians from Russia to cast their ballots.

Despite the clear, geopolitical context of the vote, Russia vs the West is far from the only issue on the agenda domestically. Polls suggest that other issues, such as the conflict with Azerbaijan, and, as always, the economy, remain more important for most Armenians.