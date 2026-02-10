Media logo
Georgia

Jailed Georgian opposition leader Melia faces new charge

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Nika Melia. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
Nika Melia. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office has brought a new charge of contempt of court against jailed co-leader of the opposition Ahali party, Nika Melia. This is the fourth time Melia has been charged in less than a year.

Melia was previously sentenced in November 2025 to one-and-a-half years in prison for throwing water towards a judge during a court session where he stood trial. At the time, he was already serving an eight-month sentence for boycotting a parliamentary commission created to investigate the opposition. Melia is also still facing sabotage charges, which carries a prison sentence of two to four years in prison.

Georgia brings charges of sabotage against main opposition leaders
Some of those charged face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
OC MediaOC Media

On Monday, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office reported that an investigation by the Interior Ministry had found that Melia had committed contempt of court during an administrative court hearing on 10 November 2025 by ‘verbally insulting the judge’. The charges carry a sentence of up to two years in prison.

Noting that Melia was already serving a sentence in another criminal case, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office stated that they were petitioning the court to schedule a pre-trial hearing.

‘I believe this is the fourth charge within a year, and it appears they are trying to break Nika psychologically — to push him into despair. But they have misjudged him. Despite the injustice he has faced for years, he has not broken; on the contrary, he is more motivated and shows an even stronger determination to fight’, Melia’s lawyer, Giorgi Kondakhishvili, told TV Pirveli on Monday ahead of the official announcement by the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office.

Kondakhishvili additionally noted that he had attended the hearing in question and ‘did not observe any such incident on Nika Melia’s part’.

Description of image
Description of image
Georgia
Georgia’s EU U-turn
Nika Melia
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
169 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan to allow nationalisation of ‘strategic investments’ on national security grounds

North Caucasus republics rank among lowest per-capita savings in Russia

Jailed Georgian opposition leader Melia faces new charge

Vance’s $9 billion figure for ‘exports’ in US–Armenia nuclear energy cooperation sparks confusion

Authorities say minors involved in high-profile Tbilisi murder committed previous assaults

Vance tweets about ‘Armenian Genocide’ before deleting post

Irredentist ‘Western Azerbaijan’ community appeals to Vance ahead of Baku visit

Kadyrov comments on son’s reported car crash for the first time

Show more
Our Newsletters

The scourge of domestic violence and honour killings in the North Caucasus

Elizaveta Chukharova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 10 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org