Kadyrov addresses rumours about declining health in Telegram video

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov has posted a video on Telegram appearing to deny longrunning rumours about his deteriorating health condition.

In the video published on 26 May, Kadyrov is seen walking in a location with a Vainakh tower in the background, while a voice over — possibly recorded by Kadyrov — discusses the rumours about his health and the inevitability of death.

‘I increasingly hear gossip about my illness — that I’m dying, that I have little time left’, the voice says. ‘But illness and death are the path for everyone. No living person has avoided this road. And neither illness nor threats can shorten life’.

‘Its length is determined only by the one who gave breath. If I am destined to live 50, 60, or 70 years, I will live them as prescribed, and no one will take away a single day. And thirdly, you can continue gossiping without courage, hiding abroad like mice. That is your nature.’

Kadyrov’s video comes in the wake of persistent reports about his allegedly deteriorating health, including notable reports by Russian independent media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe that he was diagnosed with pancreatic necrosis in 2019.

Since then, sporadic reports in independent media and opposition Telegram channels have speculated about his possible hospitalisations and his health. In April 2024, Kadyrov attempted to dispel such rumours by releasing a video showing him exercising.

Novaya Gazeta Europe further reported that Kadyrov’s condition had deteriorated sharply in 2025, with a report in February suggesting that he underwent medical treatment at a private clinic in Grozny owned by his wife, Medni Kadyrova. Sources claim he did not leave the clinic for several weeks. To conceal this absence, the press service released footage allegedly showing Kadyrov visiting a construction site named after Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit, however, was reportedly staged with reports suggesting that Kadyrov made only a brief appearance before quickly departing under heavy security.

Shortly thereafter, he appeared at the funeral of Chechen State University rector Ziyadi Sazhidova, looking visibly unwell and fatigued — further fuelling speculation about his declining health. Since February, he has not appeared at any official event in person; Chechen Prime Minister Magomed Daudov has represented him instead, which experts have interpreted as a sign of ongoing power transition preparations.

In May 2025, amidst fresh reports of his ill health, Kadyrov publicly expressed his desire to step down as Chechnya’s head, suggesting that ‘another person would bring new ideas and visions’. This was not the first time he had made such a statement, however.

The Kremlin has yet to confirm any resignation plans. Following his remarks, Kadyrov met with Putin, after which he announced that he had received the president’s backing and would remain in his position.

Speculation about Kadyrov’s health has also given rise to reports about his succession plans. The Russian independent media outlet iStories (Vazhnye istorii) claimed that Kadyrov has been preparing to pass power to his third son, 17-year-old Adam Kadyrov. However, according to the report, the Kremlin did not support this proposal, not least because Russian law prohibits anyone under 30 from heading a region.

