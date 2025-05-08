Kadyrov’s teenage son of receives yet another honour

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

Adam Kadyrov, the 17-year-old son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, has been awarded another honour — this time, a commemorative medal marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Akhmat-Grozny OMON (a special police unit). The announcement was made by Ramzan Kadyrov himself, though he did not specify what the award was given for. It is the second medal Adam Kadyrov has received from this unit in recent months.

During the ceremony, Adam Kadyrov was introduced as the head of the security service of the Chechen leader — a position he was ‘appointed’ to just a month ago.

Alongside the Chechen security leadership, a delegation from the Belarusian OMON in Minsk also took part in the ceremony. Its chief, Nikolai Maksimovich — who is under EU sanctions — presented Kadyrov’s son with a relief plaque featuring the Russian coat of arms, the words ‘Akhmat – Power,’ and an image of a special forces soldier. He asked that the gift be passed on ‘to the respected Ramzan Akhmatovich’ (referencing Ramzan Kadyrov’s late father Akhmat Kadyrov).

In return, Adam Kadyrov awarded Ramzan Dadaev, the deputy commander of the Chechen OMON, with the Kadyrov Order – the highest state award of Chechnya.

Some pro-Kremlin war correspondents noted that the Russian coat of arms visible in the background of the ceremony was missing its Orthodox cross.

‘We’ve all long grown used to the ‘disappearance of crosses’. Orthodox crosses have been erased from book covers, posters, signage – you name it. But never before on official state symbols. Now it’s happened. The Russian coat of arms shown in the video from Chechnya has no crosses. It’s not fake’, complained Kremlin-aligned war reporter Aleksandr Kotenok.

In March, Adam Kadyrov had already received a distinction from the same OMON unit, followed soon after by the Rosgvardiya medal, ‘For Combat Distinction’. In total, Adam Kadyrov has received 17 official awards.

In recent years, Adam Kadyrov has come under the spotlight several times thanks to his extensive number of honours, particularly considering his age. Official statements regarding his honours continue to avoid explaining what exactly the teenager has done to merit such decorations.

The most high-profile case occurred in October 2023, when he was awarded the title of ‘Hero of Chechnya’ after beating Nikita Zhuravel, a detainee in Grozny’s pre-trial detention centre being held on charges of burning a Quran. Following this incident, Adam Kadyrov was awarded orders and medals for ‘services to Tatarstan, Karachay–Cherkessia and Kabarda–Balkaria’ as well as the religious orders ‘For Services to the Ummah’ and ‘For Service to the Religion of Islam’ of the first degree.

In December 2024, Adam Kadyrov became the owner of a historical order, which allegedly belonged to Imam Shamil and was given to the leader of the Highlanders, Baisangur Benoevsky.

Though he was formally unable to receive many of these honours due to his age, no obstacles have ever been presented by officials.

Since the age of 15, Adam Kadyrov has been the head of his father’s security service. In 2023, he was appointed supervisor of the Russian Defence Ministry battalion created in Chechnya and named in honour of Baisangur Benoevsky.

Adam Kadyrov also oversees the Sheikh Mansur battalion and the ‘Russian Special Forces University’ in Gudermes, where so-called volunteers for the full-scale war against Ukraine are trained.

Independent Russian media outlets have repeatedly noted in recent months that Ramzan Kadyrov sees Adam Kadyrov as his successor and is looking for a way to hand over power to him. Nonetheless, according to Russian law, transferring an official position to a family member is illegal.

