Karachay–Cherkessia mosques to deliver sermons on road safety after rising accidents

Authorities in Karachay-Cherkessia have announced sermons at mosques on road safety after a joint roundtable discussion between the regional traffic police and the republic’s Muftiate. The meeting was organised after numerous requests from residents of the republic.

The discussion was organised by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims in Karachay–Cherkessia, and was attended by the republic’s Mufti Muhammad-Haji Ekrenov and the head of the traffic police, Ramazan Shilibiev.

During the meeting, Shilibiev expressed concern with the high fatality rates in car accidents in the republic.

According to figures presented by the traffic police, more than 450 traffic accidents were reported in 2025. Of these, over 140 involved stray livestock, while more than 10 were linked to blinding headlights. In total, 64 persons were killed in road accidents in Karachay–Cherkessia throughout the year.

‘By endangering the lives of others, we violate the first principles of Islam, the norms of Islam’, said Mufti Erkenov during the discussion.

The resolution, presented by the Mufti’s assistant Tembot Khizir Khadzhi, raised awareness for problems with stray livestock, the importance of observing traffic rules, and the penalties for violating them.

They placed emphasis on driving into oncoming traffic, strict adherence to regulations regarding the transport of children, and drawing attention to traffic violations during wedding celebrations.

As part of the initiative, mosques across the republic will hold sermons about road safety, aiming to increase awareness and reduce risks.