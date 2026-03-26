Media logo
Karachay–Cherkessia

Karachay–Cherkessia mosques to deliver sermons on road safety after rising accidents

by Yousef Bardouka
Karachay–Cherkessia Mufti Muhammad-Haji Ekrenov (centre) and traffic police chief Ramazan Shilibiev (left) on 24 March 2026. Screengrab via social media.
Karachay–Cherkessia Mufti Muhammad-Haji Ekrenov (centre) and traffic police chief Ramazan Shilibiev (left) on 24 March 2026. Screengrab via social media.

Authorities in Karachay-Cherkessia have announced sermons at mosques on road safety after a joint roundtable discussion between the regional traffic police and the republic’s Muftiate. The meeting was organised after numerous requests from residents of the republic.

The discussion was organised by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims in Karachay–Cherkessia, and was attended by the republic’s Mufti Muhammad-Haji Ekrenov and the head of the traffic police, Ramazan Shilibiev.

During the meeting, Shilibiev expressed concern with the high fatality rates in car accidents in the republic.

According to figures presented by the traffic police, more than 450 traffic accidents were reported in 2025. Of these, over 140 involved stray livestock, while more than 10 were linked to blinding headlights. In total, 64 persons were killed in road accidents in Karachay–Cherkessia throughout the year.

‘By endangering the lives of others, we violate the first principles of Islam, the norms of Islam’, said Mufti Erkenov during the discussion.

The resolution, presented by the Mufti’s assistant Tembot Khizir Khadzhi, raised awareness for problems with stray livestock, the importance of observing traffic rules, and the penalties for violating them.

They placed emphasis on driving into oncoming traffic, strict adherence to regulations regarding the transport of children, and drawing attention to traffic violations during wedding celebrations.

As part of the initiative, mosques across the republic will hold sermons about road safety, aiming to increase awareness and reduce risks.

Adam Kadyrov makes first appearance after car accident
The young Kadyrov has been out of public eye since his alleged accident in January.
OC MediaGunef Yedic
Description of image
Description of image
Karachay–Cherkessia
North Caucasus
Russia
Yousef Bardouka
214 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Karachay–Cherkessia mosques to deliver sermons on road safety after rising accidents

Man beaten by Adam Kadyrov for burning Quran ‘disappears’ during prison transfer

Adam Kadyrov makes first appearance after car accident

Russia sends humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan

Thursday, 26 March 2026

Court sentences Chechens over shooting near Wildberries office

Doubling down, Armenian Parliamentary Speaker dubs opposition ‘parties of war’

Israel issues travel warning for Georgia and Azerbaijan, citing fears of Iran-backed terrorism

Show more
Our Newsletters

‘The end of an era’

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 26 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org