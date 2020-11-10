Live updates on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have agreed to a peace deal to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the deal, Armenia will hand control of several territories to Azerbaijan but the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh is undefined.

Russian peacekeepers have already entered Nagorno Karabakh to oversee the deal.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Peskov: There will be no Turkish peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh

Dimitry Peskov, the spokesperson of the Russian President, has insisted that there will be no Turkish peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

He said this was not a part of the agreement reached by Putin, Aliyev, and Panshinyan yesterday.

‘I can comment on this as follows: there is not a single word about this in the text of the statement that was published, the three parties did not agree on this, and the presence of Turkish soldiers in Karabakh was not agreed’, Peskov told reporters.

Armenia to guarantee safety of transport links between west Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan

The official text of the agreement also differs from the one circulating yesterday in the wording of the guaranteed transport links between west Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan.

The official text states that ‘The Republic of Armenia guarantees the safety of transport links between the western regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic in order to organize the unimpeded movement of citizens, vehicles and goods in both directions.’

Yesterday’s version said that Armenia ‘provides transport links between the western regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan…’

Lachin corridor will be controlled by Russian peacekeepers

Another difference between the official text of the agreement and the one circulating last night is the Lachin Corridor.

The official text states that the 5-kilometre wide corridor will be controlled by Russian peacekeepers, while yesterday's version did not specify this.

The official version says the Lachin Corridor will connect Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, while yesterday’s version said it would connect Armenia with Stepanakert.

Gazakh not in full text of agreement

The full text of the peace agreement reached yesterday has been released. The text of the agreement is almost identical to those circulated online and in Russian state media yesterday.

A key difference is a provision yesterday’s version which stated that Armenia was to hand over territory in the Gazakh District of Azerbaijan by November 20, which is missing from the text of the agreement published today.

President of Nagorno-Karabakh: ‘we had to make this decision’

The President of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, has confirmed that he agreed to the deal reached between Pashinyan, Aliyev, and Putin.

‘I don't know what assessment history will make regarding the decision that was made yesterday, but we had to make it,’ he said in a live address on Facebook.

‘First, in terms of the situation on the front. As a result of 43 days of the fighting, we lost the Fizuli district, Jabrayil district, Kubatlu, Zangelan districts, most areas of the Hadrut district, some parts of the Martuni and Askeran districts, and most importantly, Shushi.’

‘The fighting took place at a distance of 2–3 kilometres from Stepanakert. If the fighting continued at that pace, we would lose Artsakh within days.’

‘We suffered very heavy human losses yesterday, during the last few hours in the Martuni district, due to the drone attacks of the adversary that we weren’t able to halt. As to why we weren’t able to do so, we will all have to answer for this. Yes, everyone. Since we knew that our defence army needed this, that this problem existed. Everyone who has held positions in recent decades.’

He also said that they had not only been fighting against Azerbaijan, but also against ‘Turkish soldiers, terrorists, mercenaries from different countries’.

‘I bow first to our soldiers, our conscripts were the most heroic people in the world. I bow to the families and relatives of all the victims. We had to save the lives of those same conscripts.’

Russian peacekeepers enter Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers have already begun to enter Nagorno-Karabakh via Armenia to oversee the peace deal agreed last night, footage from Russia Today shows.