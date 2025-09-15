Media logo
Adygea

Man detained for hanging pig head at mosque in Adygea

by Elizaveta Chukharova
On Sunday, in the village of Kozet in Takhtamukay District of the Republic of Adygea, a pig’s head was left on the fence of a local mosque. CCTV footage captured a man approaching the gate, placing the animal’s head on the fence, recording the incident on his phone, and then leaving the scene.

The video was shared on social media, after which the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Adygea and the Krasnodar region issued a statement condemning the act as a provocation and urging Muslims not to react to it.

‘There is only one explanation for this act — it is a vile provocation aimed at destabilising our region and attempting to undermine interethnic and interfaith harmony in society. However, the people of Adygea, like all Russians, are strong in their unity. We urge Muslims of the republic and the region not to play into the hands of the enemies of our country, not to give in to provocations, and to remain vigilant,’ the statement published on the administration’s Telegram channel read.

The Interior Ministry of Adygea announced that an investigation had been opened into the incident.

By Monday afternoon, it was reported that a suspect had been detained. According to the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Adygea, the suspect is a resident of Krasnodar region, born in 1982. His name, nationality, and religion have not been disclosed. He was charged with violating the right to freedom of conscience and religion, under which he could face up to a year in prison or a fine of up to ₽300,000 ($4,000).

In addition, he may also face charges of insulting the feelings of believers, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to ₽500,000 ($6,000).

Law enforcement agencies have yet to disclose the suspect’s motives.

According to figures from 2024, the village of Kozet has a population of 3,400, including Muslim Circassians, Russians, and Armenians, according to Russia’s Federal Statistics Service.

According to the Statistics Service, Adyghes or Circassians, the titular indigenous people of Adygea, only constitute around 20% of the republic’s population. A 2010 census has revealed that Muslims made up 27% of the republic’s population, with most being Circassian. However, in practice, no more than 12% of the population actively follow Islam.

Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
341 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

