Memorandum signed between Ambassadori Island Batumi and the Batumi State Maritime Academy

A Memorandum has been signed between Ambassadori Island Batumi and the Batumi State Maritime Academy.

The primary objective of the partnership is to promote the yacht management and certification programmes offered by the Batumi State Maritime Academy to a broader, international audience. This training course is designed to equip interested individuals with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, enabling them to obtain a yacht license within a period of just 14 days.

Georgia’s first yacht club, constructed according to international standards, is set to be constructed on Ambassadori Island. The development plans also include a dedicated training facility for the Maritime Academy. This will provide future residents and visitors of the island with an exclusive opportunity to undergo professional training in yacht and watercraft operation and receive the relevant license.

‘Our objective is to enhance the quality of education at the Maritime Academy to ensure our graduates are highly competitive in the global job market. The academy’s potential and pace of development allow us to set and achieve ambitious goals. Our objective is to transform the Batumi State Maritime Academy into a leading maritime institution in the Black Sea region. This memorandum will help enhance the visibility of both Batumi and the academy on the international maritime stage’, said Murtaz Devadze, Rector of the Batumi State Maritime Academy.

‘Our partnership with the Batumi State Maritime Academy is a significant step toward positioning Batumi as a leading city for maritime education. As we promote Ambassadori Island in international markets, we are committed to highlighting the presence of this essential Georgian institution in our city. This academy delivers high-quality maritime education to both Georgian and international citizens. This is a unique opportunity to inform international visitors, attract high-spending travelers, and demonstrate that Batumi offers a rare chance to undergo specialised training and obtain yacht and other watercraft operation licenses, all during their visit’, stated Gocha Kamkia, CEO of Ambassadori Island Batumi.

Ambassadori Island Batumi is an innovative project in the Black Sea that involves the creation of two artificial peninsulas and one artificial island. The project will feature a variety of infrastructure, including the largest yacht club in the region, as well as new educational institutions dedicated to delivering innovative services and supporting maritime training and certification.



