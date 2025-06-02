Media logo
Monday, 2 June 2025

Regional * Armenia accused Azerbaijan of damaging the eight residential buildings in border villages on Thursday night. It claimed that Azerbaijani fire ‘fatally wound[ed] a small [animal]’, presumably livestock. * Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said upon his return from Azerbaijan, that they ‘wish’ that the peace process ‘will be accomplished at the earliest time’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Erdoğan said they were ‘very happy to see looming peace’ and meanwhile they ‘offer [t

Regional * On 26 May, Azerbaijani citizens Hasan Azizov and Namaz Tahmazli were detained while attempting to avoid criminal liability in Georgia by ‘illegally crossing the state border along the Ingur River’ into Abkhazia, the Russian Border Directorate of the Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported. The department’s press service also reported that the FSB detained a group of foreigners at the same place earlier in May, including ‘Turkish citizens Selcuk Guren, who is wanted international

Armenia * On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had several meetings on the sidelines of the Yerevan Dialogue Forum, including with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. They discussed bilateral issues and ‘expressed hope that the opening of diplomatic representations’ in the two countries would provide ‘additional impetus for advancing the cooperation’. * During the forum, Szijjártó commented on Hungary’s blocking of non-lethal military aid to Armenia from the European Peace Faci

Regional * South Ossetia and North Ossetia have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of investment activities. The document was signed on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol Krai by South Ossetian Economic Minister Sarmat Kotaev and North Ossetian Industry and Investments Minister Oleg Atarov with additional attendance by South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Armenia * Prime Minister Niko

Monday, 02 June 2025

