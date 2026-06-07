Narek Karapetyan: ‘for the sake of a reborn Armenia’

Speaking with reporters after casting his vote, Narek Karapetyan emphasised the importance of voting, particularly in favour of his Strong Armenia bloc.

‘For the sake of great changes in our country and for the sake of a reborn Armenia, an Armenia where Armenians are mainly busy restoring their country, not harming each other, arguing. Let’s restore and, finally, shake off this background of general contradictions from ourselves and turn our country into a serious, active state, not engaging in contradictions, complicating each other's lives’, he said.

Narek Karapetyan in Tashir after casting his vote. Photo: Rasmus Canbäck/OC Media.

Karapetyan also claimed the authorities were trying to ensure that as few people as possible participated in the elections.

‘When all our compatriots, the majority of them, participate in the elections, it will be a real expression of will’, he concluded.