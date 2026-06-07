Narek Karapetyan votes in Tashir

Narek Karapetyan, the nephew of detained Russian–Armenian tycoon and opposition politician Samvel Karapetyan, has cast his vote in the northern city of Tashir.

Narek Karapetyan casts his vote in Tashir. Screengrab from livestream.

Narek Karapetyan currently heads the electoral list of the Strong Armenia bloc, as his uncle remains under house arrest and is ineligible to be prime minister due to holding citizenship of another country. Despite this, the alliance has pledged to change the constitution if elected to pave the way for his candidacy.