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New vote-buying case initiated against Strong Armenia alliance candidate

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

The Anti-Corruption Committee has initiated criminal proceedings against another candidate of the Strong Armenia alliance. The unnamed candidate has been accused of ‘giving electoral bribes to a number of residents of Lori region on the condition that they vote for the aforementioned alliance’ in the parliamentary elections.

The committee announced that a number of people have already been arrested in connection with the case, and that searches and other procedural actions had been carried out as part of the criminal proceedings.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
213 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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