New vote-buying case initiated against Strong Armenia alliance candidate
The Anti-Corruption Committee has initiated criminal proceedings against another candidate of the Strong Armenia alliance. The unnamed candidate has been accused of ‘giving electoral bribes to a number of residents of Lori region on the condition that they vote for the aforementioned alliance’ in the parliamentary elections.
The committee announced that a number of people have already been arrested in connection with the case, and that searches and other procedural actions had been carried out as part of the criminal proceedings.