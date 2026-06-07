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Opposition leader Arman Tatoyan casts his vote

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

Former Human Rights Defender and head of the newly formed Wings of Unity Party Arman Tatoyan has cast his vote in Yerevan, accompanied by his son.

Tatoyan was arguably Armenia’s most popular human rights defender in light of his fact-finding activities reporting on the damages caused by Azerbaijan since the 2020 war and subsequent escalations.

However, during the pre-election period, the Armenian Independence Observers group filed a report alleging illegal party financing following an investigation by the Dossier Centre, which suggested that the party’s pre-election campaign may have operated on a $2.5 million budget over five months and involved coordination with Russian political consultants linked to Kremlin-affiliated structures.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
213 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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