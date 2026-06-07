Opposition leader Arman Tatoyan casts his vote

Former Human Rights Defender and head of the newly formed Wings of Unity Party Arman Tatoyan has cast his vote in Yerevan, accompanied by his son.

Tatoyan was arguably Armenia’s most popular human rights defender in light of his fact-finding activities reporting on the damages caused by Azerbaijan since the 2020 war and subsequent escalations.

However, during the pre-election period, the Armenian Independence Observers group filed a report alleging illegal party financing following an investigation by the Dossier Centre, which suggested that the party’s pre-election campaign may have operated on a $2.5 million budget over five months and involved coordination with Russian political consultants linked to Kremlin-affiliated structures.