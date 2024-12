Around 12 protests have been scheduled to take place today in Tbilisi, starting from a 2:00 Christmas liturgy and procession by the Evangelical-Baptist Church of Georgia and ending with a teachers’ march at 20:00 from the Ministry of Education to the Georgian Parliament.

Merry Xmas and protest plan for Today!!!!🎄🎄🎄❤️🎉🎈🥰 #SanctionBidzinaIvanishvili pic.twitter.com/EI2jRsh8uo — NINO EVGENIDZE (@EVGENIDZENINO) December 25, 2024