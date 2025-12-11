Media logo
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations

Pashinyan offers Baku to jointly plan roadmap to move past refugee return issues

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Official photo.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Official photo.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has made an ‘open and public proposal’ to Azerbaijan to ‘adopt a joint roadmap aimed at simultaneously’ putting aside this issue of the return of refugees to so-called ‘western Azerbaijan’ and Nagorno-Karabakh.

‘Because removing this issue means, from a long-term strategic perspective, eliminating any potential conflict situation’, Pashinyan said.

The remarks came during a press briefing with Armenian journalists in Germany, and in response to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry claims regarding a new strategic agenda adopted by the EU and Armenia in Brussels on 2 December.

Azerbaijan says it is ‘concerned’ about Armenia–EU strategic agreement
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has pushed back against the Azerbaijani accusations regarding ‘harmful provisions’.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

The Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry shared its concerns on Tuesday, claiming that the signed document ‘distorts the realities’ and is against the ‘peace agenda’ between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

They also insisted that the classification of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian residents as refugees was a ‘vivid example of the bias against Azerbaijan’, asserting that Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians ‘voluntarily migrated’ and ‘refused reintegration plans proposed by Azerbaijan’.

It also requested that ‘harmful provisions’ — including a nonexistent section calling Armenian prisoners in Baku ‘prisoners of war’ — be removed.

A day after the Azerbaijani statement, the Armenian  Foreign Ministry rejected the Azerbaijani accusations.

The ‘Black Garden’ becomes ‘a black corner’ for Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenians
One year has passed since the exodus of practically the entire population of Nagorno-Karabakh. OC Media reconnected with refugees interviewed in the immediate aftermath to hear how they are a year on. On 19 September 2023, Azerbaijan launched its last large-scale military offensive on Nagorno-Karabakh, calling it an ‘anti-terrorist operation’. Days later, the region came under the full control of Azerbaijan. Armenians living in the region had not expected such an outcome, continuing to wait
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

‘Western Azerbaijan’ vs Nagorno-Karabakh

During Wednesday's briefing, Pashinyan stressed that, in his view, Baku continues to promote its so-called ‘western Azerbaijan’ narrative, while at the same time objecting to the inclusion of the phrase ‘Karabakh Armenians displaced following Azerbaijan’s military operation’ in the Armenia–EU strategic agenda.

Referring to his earlier remarks, Pashinyan reiterated that he told Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians that their right to return to the region was ‘not realistic’.

‘If we continue to maintain the agenda of return, it means we are once again restarting the Karabakh movement — but I have said that we must not resume the Karabakh movement. The Karabakh movement has come to an end, and attempts to revive it are not useful. But on the other hand, in Armenia we also see that Azerbaijan constantly uses the incomprehensible term “western Azerbaijan” ’, Pashinyan said.

Armenia rejects the ‘western Azerbaijan’ narrative, asserting that it contains a territorial claim by Azerbaijan against Armenia.

Earlier in November, OC Media reviewed leaked documents revealing how Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration had coordinated and funded the international rollout of the ‘western Azerbaijan’ narrative, which, while framed as humanitarian, lays the groundwork for potential irredentist claims on Armenian territory.

EXCLUSIVE: Azerbaijan’s ‘Western Azerbaijan’ campaign exposed in leaked documents
OC Media has found the ‘Western Azerbaijan’ narrative is closely coordinated and supported by the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan.
OC MediaRasmus Canbäck

Even though the proposal offered on Wednesday was the first of its kind, Pashinyan has previously called discussions related to the return of Armenian and Azerbaijani refugees to be ‘a dangerous factor’ which ‘damages’ the peace established since the Washington agreements on 8 August.

During his press briefing on Wednesday, Pashinyan also criticised discussions in Armenia by former Nagorno-Karabakh authorities on the day of the Nagorno-Karabakh constitution about their possible return to the region.

Pashinyan says right of refugees to return ‘a dangerous factor’ for peace
The statement came as Azerbaijan dismissed the news it was dismantling the so-called Western Azerbaijan community.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Following the discussions and Pashinyan’s criticism, Armenian authorities raided the representation of Nagorno-Karabakh in Armenia on Thursday afternoon. The searches are ongoing as of publication.

Description of image
Description of image
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Nikol Pashinyan
Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians
Arshaluys Barseghyan
484 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Brother of Chechen AfD member a convicted killer linked to Kadyrov, investigation finds

Georgian Parliament passes amendments on protest restrictions and sweeping changes to higher education

Ukrainian drones force Pashinyan’s jet to land in Saint Petersburg instead of Moscow

The day riot police poisoned me

​​Kadyrov threatens to ‘behead’ Chechens in Europe over drone attacks on Chechnya

Joe Wilson calls for probe into Georgian ambassador’s husband after OC Media investigation

Pashinyan offers Baku to jointly plan roadmap to move past refugee return issues

US Representative Luna introduces bill to end aid restrictions on Azerbaijan

Show more
Our Newsletters

The day riot police poisoned me

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 11 December 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org