Armenia adopts new strategic agenda with the EU

by Arshaluys Barseghyan
From left to right: EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and EU top official Kaja Kallas holding the newly signed strategic agenda between Armenia and EU. Official photo.
Armenia and the EU have adopted a new strategic agenda, bringing their partnership to a strategic level. The EU also announced an allocation of €15 million ($17 million) ‘towards sustaining peace and a more resilient Armenia’.

The adoption came on Tuesday in Brussels, as part of the sixth Partnership Council between the EU and Armenia, attended by Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, EU top official Kaja Kallas, and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

During her remarks at the press briefing, Kallas said that cooperation between the EU and Armenia ‘is only getting better with age’. She further called the new strategic agenda ‘a shared ambition to work on many more areas together’.

These include Armenia’s reforms, ‘diversifying and modernising’ the Armenian economy, visa liberalisation, and security.

Kallas also announced the allocation of €15 million, which ‘will fund a variety of initiatives, including demining training and equipment, as well as regional confidence-building measures’.

She further noted that the funds will also go to border management and countering disinformation.

Armenia to ‘increasingly add’ border guards, Pashinyan says
The statement was made on the occasion of the Armenian Border Guard Day.
Kallas noted that the EU has observed disinformation campaigns from ‘Russia and its proxies’ ahead of Armenia’s 2026 parliamentary elections, carried out by ‘the same networks that we saw deployed in Moldova’.

‘Our EU funding will also cover detection, analysis, and response to foreign interference’, Kallas said, adding, ‘Let us be clear: you are not facing these challenges alone. We are here to provide active support’,

Kallas also expressed the EU’s full support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

In turn, Mirzoyan stated that by signing the new agenda, the sides elevated their partnership agenda to a strategic level and opened ‘a new agenda’.

‘This is absolutely not the end of our ambition’, Mirzoyan said, referring to the law adopted by Armenia in March regarding the launching of EU accession processes.

The Armenian Parliament adopts a bill seeking EU accession
The bill was backed by the Armenian government in January.
‘The message from today’s meeting is clear — the Armenia–EU partnership is entering a new and more ambitious phase with a shared vision and shared responsibility to further deliver meaningful results for our citizens’, Mirzoyan said.

Finally, Kos announced that discussions are ongoing on building a special quadrilateral working group — made up of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and the EU — to build infrastructures for connectivity.

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Marking the anniversary of Georgian protests (and accelerated authoritarianism)

Mikheil Gvadzabia

