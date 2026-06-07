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Pashinyan: tensions with Russia are ‘artificial’

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed he did not see tension in Armenia–Russia relations, despite many recent accusations that Russia has been trying to manipulate the vote through economic pressure, a disinformation campaign, and even flying in Armenians from Russia to cast their ballots.

‘I don’t see tension, it’s artificial tension. Our relations with Russia are institutional and based on mutual respect’, Pashinyan said.

He claimed instead that ‘some forces operating in Armenia are trying to create tensions in Armenia–Russia relations. These tensions are not being created for the simple reason that we have very close relations with the President of the Russian Federation, [Vladimir Putin]’.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaking to press after casting his vote. Photo via social media.
Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
213 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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