Pashinyan: tensions with Russia are ‘artificial’

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed he did not see tension in Armenia–Russia relations, despite many recent accusations that Russia has been trying to manipulate the vote through economic pressure, a disinformation campaign, and even flying in Armenians from Russia to cast their ballots.

‘I don’t see tension, it’s artificial tension. Our relations with Russia are institutional and based on mutual respect’, Pashinyan said.

He claimed instead that ‘some forces operating in Armenia are trying to create tensions in Armenia–Russia relations. These tensions are not being created for the simple reason that we have very close relations with the President of the Russian Federation, [Vladimir Putin]’.