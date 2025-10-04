Protesters to ‘seize presidential palace’
Following Burchuladze’s address, opposition figure Murtaz Zodelava, who was presented as a member of the organisation committee of today’s action, said they would begin to retake control of state institutions. He then called for ‘male power’ to gather at a nearby park before they would ‘take the key’ to the presidential palace.
He also called for the parents of police officers to come and take home their sons.
Thousands of protesters are now moving in that direction.