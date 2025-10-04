Protesters to ‘seize presidential palace’

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Following Burchuladze’s address, opposition figure Murtaz Zodelava, who was presented as a member of the organisation committee of today’s action, said they would begin to retake control of state institutions. He then called for ‘male power’ to gather at a nearby park before they would ‘take the key’ to the presidential palace.

He also called for the parents of police officers to come and take home their sons.

Thousands of protesters are now moving in that direction.