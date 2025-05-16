Putin signs decree simplifying process for Abkhazians and South Ossetians to become Russian citizens



Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order to reduce the requirements for citizens of Abkhazia and South Ossetia to obtain Russian citizenship.

According to the decree, dated 17 May, people aged over 18 who were citizens of Abkhazia and South Ossetia at the time of Russia’s recognition of the two in 2008, and who have not since lost their citizenship, are eligible for Russian citizenship by filing an application.

The announcement comes after Abkhazian President Badra Gunba and South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev met with Putin in Moscow during the 9 May Victory Day celebration.

The order also simplifies the process by removing the requirement to have permanent residence in Russia, as well as eliminating the need to pass a language and history exam.

Under the new rules, Abkhazians and South Ossetians can submit an application in either Sukhumi (Sukhum) or Tskhinvali (Tskhinval), as well as from an Interior Ministry office within Russia.

While estimates vary, a majority of Abkhazians already have Russian citizenship, which allows them to travel abroad, as Abkhazia is only recognised by five countries.

The figures are even higher for South Ossetia — former President Anatoly Bibilov said in 2019 that 95% of the population of South Ossetia have Russian passports.

The order follows repeated reports of the temporary detention of former presidential candidate Adgur Ardzinba at an Abkhazia–Russia border crossing, as well as accusations from Abkhazian officials that Russia was weaponising its issuance of Russian passports.

At least two opposition figures from Abkhazia have said they were stripped of Russian citizenship in a move they argued was politically motivated.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.