Media logo
Chechnya

Putin told Bush bin Laden was behind Chechen Wars, declassified documents show

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Vladimir Putin and George Bush. Photo: Kremlin.ru.
Vladimir Putin and George Bush. Photo: Kremlin.ru.

Support independent journalism this holiday season —

and help us bring you more news and commentary from the Caucasus in 2026.

Become a member
25% OFF

The US authorities have declassified a number of documents containing talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-US President George W. Bush in which they discussed the situation in Chechnya.

The talks took place between 2001 and 2003.

Their transcripts were published by the US National Security Archive. A key document concerns a conversation held on 21 October 2001 — just over a month after the 11 September terrorist attacks and during the Second Chechen War.

In the document, Bush reminded Putin of previous discussions and said that, in his view, Russia should give ‘moderate Chechens’ a chance to get rid of radical groups ‘such as al Qaeda’. By ‘moderate Chechens’, the US president, as follows from the context of the transcript, was referring to the circle around Aslan Maskhadov — at that time the president of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, fighting for its independence against Russia.

Putin replied that, in his assessment, Maskhadov did not have real influence. According to the Russian president, there were ‘only 200–300 people’ around Maskhadov, and although he allegedly listened to calls from the US State Department to ‘get rid of Arab terrorists’, he did not have the strength or resources to do so. Putin claimed that Maskhadov had no one to rely on.

During the conversation, Bush directly asked Putin whether he considered all Chechens to be terrorists. The Russian president answered in the negative, but claimed that ‘all fighters’ were terrorists. The transcript records Putin’s assertion that these fighters had allegedly been trained by Osama bin Laden and that they ‘even look the same as him’. Putin also stated that, in his view, it was bin Laden who gave orders to carry out terrorist attacks against civilians on Russian territory.

The declassified documents also include other statements by Putin in which he links Chechen fighters to the international jihadist movement. In particular, he claimed that ‘these people who work with al-Qaeda and bin Laden’ allegedly said that they were ‘tired of killing Ivans’, and therefore wanted to go to Afghanistan ‘to kill fat Americans there’, and then return to Chechnya.

A separate part of the conversation was devoted to the historical context of the conflict. Putin said that he ‘knows the history of Chechnya’ and described it as a ‘400-year problem’. He noted that the Chechen people had always, in his words, sought independence.

‘We must treat this with respect, however today this is impossible’, the transcript says.

Putin also recalled that, in his view, Russia ‘completely withdrew’ from Chechnya in 1995 and effectively gave it independence, informally. According to him, the consequences of this step were expressed in the rise of ‘radical Islam’.

Putin linked the solution to the problem of radicalisation in Chechnya to the displacement of radical Islam by traditional religious institutions. In the conversation with Bush, he said that Russia supported ‘traditional Islam’, with which the authorities have ‘good relations’. At the same time, Putin acknowledged that Russian troops ‘sometimes commit crimes’, but added that the authorities ‘take measures’. In this context, he urged the US ‘not to interfere’ in the situation.

At the end of the conversation, Putin raised the issue of Georgia and accused the president of the country at the time, Eduard Shevardnadze, of either acquiescence or an inability to control the situation in Georgia, claiming that Chechen fighters had set up around 1,500 paramilitary camps on Georgian territory.

Two Chechens convicted for deaths of 84 Russian servicemen during the Second Chechen War
A military court in Rostov-on-Don on Tuesday sentenced two residents of Grozny, Ibragim Donashev and Nazhmudin Dudiyev, to 19 and 18 years in prison, respectively, for ‘killing 84 and wounding four Russian military personnel’ during the Second Chechen War. Dudiyev and Donashev, who were detained in Grozny in November 2018, were charged with armed rebellion, banditry, and assault on the lives of law enforcement officials. The court verdict states that in 1999, Dudiyev and Donashev joined one
OC MediaOC Media


Description of image
Description of image
Chechnya
North Caucasus
Second Chechen War
the US
Russia
Elizaveta Chukharova
491 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Putin told Bush bin Laden was behind Chechen Wars, declassified documents show

Six Georgians reportedly aboard Venezuela-linked tanker seized by US

Georgian Dream to file complaint with BBC over 2024 crackdown documentary ‘in upcoming days’

Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange list of potential trade goods, Pashinyan says

Chechnya threatens to publicly shame bloggers on TV for insulting republic

Friday 9 January 2026

Delimkhanov announces plans to ‘focus on’ traditions amongst Chechens outside Chechnya

Papuashvili urges Georgians to listen to the Church instead of Brussels

Show more
Our Newsletters

Fighting for the paws-ibility of Georgia’s European future

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 09 January 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org