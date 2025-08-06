Russia issues warrant for Georgian opposition politician Elisashvili for fighting in Ukraine

The Caucasus is changing — and not for the better. With authoritarianism on the rise across the region, the threat to independent journalism is higher than ever. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

Georgian opposition politician Aleko Elisashvili has been charged in absentia by a court in Russian-occupied Ukraine for fighting alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian invasion in the early months of the full-scale war.

Elisashvili is the leader of the Citizens party, which joined the Lelo-led Strong Georgia alliance ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. A staunch critic of Russia, he went to Ukraine in early 2022 and fought as a volunteer soldier, fending off Russian troops in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin. Elisashvili returned to Georgia in mid-April that year and continued serving as an MP.

The criminal charges, which were published by Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office on 4 August but stemmed from a local court in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russia since 2014, claimed that Elisashvili had fought as a ‘mercenary’ against Russian troops and had received financial compensation.

In addition to the charges in absentia, the Prosecutor General’s statement said that Elisashvili had been put on an international wanted list.

Numerous Ukrainians and foreigners who have fought against Russian troops, including Georgians, have received similar charges in absentia from Russia or Russian occupation authorities.

In a statement reprinted by IPN about the criminal charges, the Strong Georgia group said: ‘Now, the political persecution of Elisashvili has begun both inside and outside the country! Russia does not forgive him for defending the Ukrainian people! The political team of Lelo – Strong Georgia stands firmly by our political leader and will not allow any unconstitutional actions against Aleko Elisashvili, which we are certain the intimidated Georgian Dream will attempt!’.

Elisashvili has a long history in Georgian politics, having launched a failed bid for Tbilisi mayor in 2017 before being elected to parliament in 2020.

During his time in politics, he most notably made headlines when he punched Georgian Dream’s parliamentary leader Mamuka Mdinaradze in the face on the floor of parliament during a debate about the controversial foreign agents law, which was ultimately passed.

Elisashvili was later seen being detained by the police during the related protests at the time, in what critics believed to be a retaliatory move for attacking Mdinaradze.

In December, Elisashvili was detained again for allegedly attacking Georgian Dream member Ali Babayev, who claimed that Elisashvili first insulted and then physically assaulted him.