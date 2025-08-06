Media logo
Georgia

Russia issues warrant for Georgian opposition politician Elisashvili for fighting in Ukraine

Avatar
by OC Media
Aleko Elisashvili in Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion. Photo: Aleko Elisashvili/Facebook.
Aleko Elisashvili in Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion. Photo: Aleko Elisashvili/Facebook.

The Caucasus is changing — and not for the better.

With authoritarianism on the rise across the region, the threat to independent journalism is higher than ever.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Georgian opposition politician Aleko Elisashvili has been charged in absentia by a court in Russian-occupied Ukraine for fighting alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian invasion in the early months of the full-scale war.

Elisashvili is the leader of the Citizens party, which joined the Lelo-led Strong Georgia alliance ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. A staunch critic of Russia, he went to Ukraine in early 2022 and fought as a volunteer soldier, fending off Russian troops in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin. Elisashvili returned to Georgia in mid-April that year and continued serving as an MP.

The criminal charges, which were published by Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office on 4 August but stemmed from a local court in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russia since 2014, claimed that Elisashvili had fought as a ‘mercenary’ against Russian troops and had received financial compensation.

In addition to the charges in absentia, the Prosecutor General’s statement said that Elisashvili had been put on an international wanted list.

Numerous Ukrainians and foreigners who have fought against Russian troops, including Georgians, have received similar charges in absentia from Russia or Russian occupation authorities.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

In a statement reprinted by IPN about the criminal charges, the Strong Georgia group said: ‘Now, the political persecution of Elisashvili has begun both inside and outside the country! Russia does not forgive him for defending the Ukrainian people! The political team of Lelo – Strong Georgia stands firmly by our political leader and will not allow any unconstitutional actions against Aleko Elisashvili, which we are certain the intimidated Georgian Dream will attempt!’.

Elisashvili has a long history in Georgian politics, having launched a failed bid for Tbilisi mayor in 2017 before being elected to parliament in 2020.

During his time in politics, he most notably made headlines when he punched Georgian Dream’s parliamentary leader Mamuka Mdinaradze in the face on the floor of parliament during a debate about the controversial foreign agents law, which was ultimately passed.

Elisashvili was later seen being detained by the police during the related protests at the time, in what critics believed to be a retaliatory move for attacking Mdinaradze.

In December, Elisashvili was detained again for allegedly attacking Georgian Dream member Ali Babayev, who claimed that Elisashvili first insulted and then physically assaulted him.

Georgian media founder Mzia Amaghlobeli sentenced to two years in prison
Amaghlobeli’s charges were downgraded at the last minute.
OC MediaOC Media

Georgia
Russia
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine
Aleko Elisashvili
Strong Georgia
Avatar
OC Media
3291 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Russia confiscates $1 billion worth of assets from former Daghestani state secretary Magomedov

Georgia sets 4 October as date for local elections as opposition vows to boycott

Russia issues warrant for Georgian opposition politician Elisashvili for fighting in Ukraine

Russian-occupied Kherson awards Kadyrov’s mother for ‘solving tasks’ during Russian invasion

Georgian media founder Mzia Amaghlobeli sentenced to two years in prison

Georgia to be excluded from EU meeting in September

Wednesday, 6 August 2025

No More Bazaar — photographer Elene Glonti on the death of Georgia’s street markets

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Why I’m begging the universe for Azerbaijan not to recognise the Circassian Genocide

Yousef Bardouka

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 06 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org