Media logo
Azerbaijan

Russia says FSB arrested Azerbaijani over alleged terrorist plot on behalf of Ukraine

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) leading away the detained Azerbaijani individual. Screengrab from video from TASS.
Officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) leading away the detained Azerbaijani individual. Screengrab from video from TASS.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced that an Azerbaijani individual was arrested in the Stavropol region, claiming that the unnamed man was planning a terrorist attack on behalf of a ‘Ukrainian terrorist organisation banned in [Russia]’.

The FSB’s press department told the state-run media agency TASS that the individual had ‘proactively’ joined the ‘terrorist organisation’ and based on instructions from the group, ‘conducted detailed reconnaissance of a number of sites intended for the commission of sabotage and terrorist acts, in particular administrative buildings of law enforcement agencies and transport infrastructure in the city of Yessentuki and Stavropol’.

The individual had allegedly ‘acquired the components and striking elements necessary for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices, placing them in a hiding place, and subsequently intended, using the knowledge and skills acquired during his service in the special forces of the armed forces of Azerbaijan, to assemble several explosive devices for terrorist attacks’.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

TASS also released a video of the arrest which showed the man, with his face blurred, confessing to plotting terrorist acts.

Azerbaijani media outlets have covered the arrest, but have not commented on the veracity of the FSB’s claims, which OC Media has also not corroborated.

Russia’s security services often arrest both foreigners and Russian nationals on terrorism charges. In recent years, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has often accused alleged terrorists of acting on behalf of Kyiv, typically without much evidence.

The practice of forced confessions in Russia, at times accompanied by torture by the authorities, has also been widely reported on.

The arrest comes at a low point in Azerbaijan’s ties to Russia, fueled by the deadly crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight in December 2024, which Baku has blamed on Russian air defence, as well as the deaths of two ethnic Azerbaijanis during a Russian police raid in Yekaterinburg in June 2025.

Azerbaijan claims Russia helped India block SCO membership bid
Diplomatic sources told the Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA that ‘Russia’s actions should be seen as a sign of disrespect toward China’.
OC MediaNate Ostiller
Azerbaijan
Russia
Ukraine
Azerbaijan–Russia Relations
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
177 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Russia says FSB arrested Azerbaijani over alleged terrorist plot on behalf of Ukraine

Head of Grozny state TV accuses Chechen emigrants of links to LGBTQ+ and Wahhabist groups

Batumi Police Chief Dgebuadze transferred one month after Amaghlobeli’s sentencing

Russia expects bilateral trade with Armenia to halve in 2025

Several Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan ‘attempt suicide’

Azerbaijan claims Russia helped India block SCO membership bid

Putin awards Chechen Prime Minister Daudov rank of lieutenant general

Georgian Dream propagandist turns on Trump and Vance, claims they are tools of the ‘deep state’

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Tears, anger, and resolve: how the Georgian public reacted to the sentencing of protesters

Mariam Nikuradze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 05 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org