Media logo
Kabarda–Balkaria

Russian authorities open criminal case against Circassian journalist Larisa Tuptsokova

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
Larisa Tuptsokova. Screengrab from video.
Larisa Tuptsokova. Screengrab from video.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Circassian journalist and activist Larisa Tuptsokova, who has been living in Georgia for more than 14 years, has stated that a criminal case has been opened against her in absentia in Russia for ‘participation in an extremist organisation’.

According to her, the notice was sent to the home address of her parents in Maikop, the capital of Adygea. Tuptsokova clarified that she herself had not been informed of either the charges or the case materials, and that she had not found such information in open sources.

‘My work has always been transparent and lawful. Unfortunately, it is difficult to speak of law where criminal cases are opened merely for openly expressing one’s own opinion’, Tuptsokova wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Tuptsokova believes the prosecution is connected with her activities and publications, including the project Circassian Media, which covers news from the Circassian diaspora, as well as Circassian linguistic and cultural issues. In August 2025, according to her, in a segment of the State Television and Broadcast Company (GTRK) Adygea, the Circassian issue was described as ‘so-called’, and a fake website of attributed to the Circassian Cultural Centre in Tbilisi was discovered, publishing materials allegedly on behalf of her and other authors. At first, Tuptsokova reacted to these events with sarcasm.

‘On the “fake website”, besides publications under my name, there is also an advertisement for my training course. However, it is mistakenly claimed that offline classes would resume from 25 July. For several years this has been my main activity, and the author’s course has never been interrupted, but unfortunately only in online format,’ she joked on her page.

Tuptsokova is a journalist, philologist, and teacher of the Circassian language, who has been based in Tbilisi for the past 14 years.

The article under which a criminal case has been initiated against her is frequently used in Russia against journalists, activists, and critics of the authorities. According to human rights organisations, charges under this article are often brought without sufficient public evidence. In a number of cases, courts have sentenced people to lengthy prison terms for publications and reposts of materials deemed ‘extremist’.

Daghestani MP demands extremism probe into Alla Pugachyova over praise of Dzhokhar Dudaev
The popular Russian singer said the late Chechen independence leader was a ‘decent, respectable, intelligent and handsome man’.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Kabarda–Balkaria
North Caucasus
Russia
Georgia
Freedom of the Press
Freedom of Speech
Human Rights
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
360 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Russian authorities open criminal case against Circassian journalist Larisa Tuptsokova

Review | Haide — When symbolism overshadows substance in Georgian theatre

Pashinyan visits Moscow for World Atomic Week

Yerevan Court finds Armenian Archbishop Ajapahyan guilty of publicly calling for a coup

Georgia summons German Ambassador over ‘radicalisation’ concerns

Thursday, 25 September 2025

Azerbaijan’s toxic pro-government media cannot coexist with real peace

Aliyev and family visit the US for UN General Assembly

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Azerbaijan’s toxic pro-government media cannot coexist with real peace

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 25 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org