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Samvel Karapetyan denies Strong Armenia alliance has bribed voters

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning and Arshaluys Barseghyan

Speaking with reporters after casting his vote, Samvel Karapetyan — who is currently under house arrest on charges of calling for the usurpation of power, as well as separate money-laundering charges — claimed his Strong Armenia alliance had not handed out any bribes.

Samvel Karapetyan speaking to journalists after casting his vote on 7 June 2026. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.

The comment came in response to a question from a journalist, who asked Karapetyan if he had handed out bribes and what monetary amount he had handed over, noting that wiretapped recordings were being published daily.

In response, Karapetyan said that the journalist ‘probably calculated’ and therefore ‘might know it the best’. When pushed further, he then said ‘If we [had committed bribery], they would have detained me again’.

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning and Arshaluys Barseghyan

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