Slovakia to help Azerbaijan develop weapons production

On Monday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Slovakia, his first visit there since he was first elected in 2003. During the visit, a number of documents were signed, including further cooperation in the defence industry.

On Tuesday, Aliyev held talks with the chair of the National Council of Slovakia Richard Raši and Prime Minister Robert Fico.

During his visit with Fico, a memorandum of understanding and cooperation was signed in the areas of foreign affairs, culture, defence, food security, and trade and industry.

On the same day, Aliyev met with his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini, with both parties sharing their respective comments to the public.

According to Azerbaijan’s presidential website, Pellegrini said in his speech that a crucial problem had arisen in Slovakia’s energy supply after the EU decided to completely ban the import of Russian gas to the country.

‘The period is very short’, Pellegrini said, apparently referring to the amount of time before the EU ends its imports.

‘The heads of our companies are also here. I am very glad that you have included the president of SOCAR in the delegation. We can have a very concrete conversation’.

In October, the energy ministers from nearly all EU member states backed a draft regulation to end both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia. The proposal would prohibit new Russian gas contracts from January 2026, phase out short-term deals by June that year, and terminate long-term agreements by January 2028.

Pellegrini stressed that the EU’s decision worsened the energy situation for Slovakia, noting that the country was currently ‘at the end of the pipeline’.

Meanwhile, Slovak media wrote that Pellegrini explained that expert teams from both countries will continue to discuss the possibilities of using Azerbaijan's capacities in the energy sector. In turn, Aliyev declared that Azerbaijan was ready to supply Slovakia with any volume of gas at any time, if necessary.

In his speech, Pellegrini also referenced Slovakia’s defence industry and growth in the production of various ammunition, describing it as an area of future cooperation with Azerbaijan.

‘We want to work within the framework of our technology, Azerbaijani financing, transfer part of the production directly to Azerbaijan, and act as partners and jointly bid for the sale of these products on the market’, Pellegrini emphasised.

Azerbaijan and Slovakia first agreed on joint weapon manufacturing back in 2023.

Pellegrini also stressed that a Slovak IT company is involved in a smart village project in Azerbaijan, adding that it could be a possible field of future cooperation for other Slovak companies.

‘The smart village, currently under construction, will become a symbol of Slovakia's success in the liberated territories’, Aliyev said, referring to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The construction of the smart village pilot project by the Slovak company was started in spring in 2024.

The Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet Caliber wrote that the Slovak company was involved in building 851 homes in the village of Bash Garvand village, but did not name the company.

Pellegrini also spoke about the possibilities of establishing a direct air route between Baku and Bratislava.