The CIS ‘welcomes’ Washington peace declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan

CIS General Secretary Sergei Lebedev. Official photo.
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) ‘welcome[s]’ the moves towards peace achieved at the recent Washington meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump, CIS General Secretary Sergei Lebedev has said.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan are members of the CIS, a regional organisation consisting of nine successor states of the former Soviet Union. However, Armenia has increasingly distanced itself from the ostensibly Russia-led CIS in recent years as Yerevan’s relations with Moscow have weakened.

‘Just as we welcomed the signing of the interstate border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan back in the day, we are equally happy to welcome this joint declaration’, Lebedev said, referring to one of the documents signed by Pashinyan and Aliyev in Washington.

‘We believe this is one of the steps toward the final resolution of disagreements and the achievement of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia’.

Lebedev added that the ultimate signing of the peace treaty would ‘enable [the CIS] to conduct full-fledged meetings of the CIS supreme bodies more effectively in [Armenia and Azerbaijan]. I sincerely hope, as secretary general, that these countries will now participate more actively in CIS affairs’.

OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
