Media logo
Donald Trump

Trump says he established ‘everlasting friendship’ with Pashinyan and Aliyev

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
From left to right: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Photo via social media.
From left to right: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Photo via social media.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

US President Donald Trump has stated that he had established an ‘everlasting friendship’ with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev.

The statement was made on his Truth Social account on Tuesday.

‘Such an Honour to have helped settle the War with Azerbaijan and Armenia and, at the same time, become friends with these two Great Leaders and Men’, Trump wrote.

‘It will be an everlasting friendship for me, but, more importantly, for the United States of America!’, the post concluded.

The Washington summit on 8 August saw the initialling of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as an agreement to establish a route between Azerbaijan and its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenia called the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

Explainer | What you need to know about the historic Aliyev–Trump–Pashinyan meeting
While the meeting fell short of seeing Armenia and Azerbaijan sign an official peace deal, it represented a significant step forward.
OC MediaNate Ostiller

Despite boasting about the established peace, following the summit, Trump has twice called Armenia as ‘Albania’ and mispronounced Azerbaijan.

On Wednesday, Pashinyan was the first to respond to Trump.

He shared Trump’s post on X and ‘once again’ expressing his gratitude to Trump ‘for brokering this historic agreement’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan, underscoring that it was  ‘something no one before achieved’.

At the same time, Pashinyan reaffirmed his ‘commitment to work on further institutionalisation of peace & realisation of TRIPP’.

Following Pashinyan, Aliyev also responded to Trump again on X, saying ‘I deeply appreciate [Trump’s] important role in advancing the peace process’.

‘You are the architect of the eternal friendship and the emerging strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. I greatly value our friendship’, Aliyev wrote.

On Wednesday, Trump made yet another post regarding the peace process, sharing his photo against the backdrop of the flags of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the US, alongside a caption reading — ‘No place like the White House!’

Since the August summit, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict was one of the ‘seven wars’ he has resolved during his second term.

US to provide $145 million to Armenia for Trump Route
The mentioned sum is said to be the ‘first tranche of funding’ aimed at implementing the Trump Route.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Donald Trump
Nikol Pashinyan
Ilham Aliyev
Armenia–US Relations
Azerbaijan–US Relations
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Armenia–Azerbaijan Relations
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
461 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Trump says he established ‘everlasting friendship’ with Pashinyan and Aliyev

Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Director and chief engineer detained after deadly cable car accident on Mount Elbrus

Azerbaijan to increase military budget by almost 4% in 2026

Kaladze meets Kadyrov-linked UFC fighter Chimaev, calls him ‘brother’

Government critic accuses Yerevan municipality employee of orchestrating attack on him

Brother of former OMON chief in Ingushetia sentenced to 8 years in prison for murder

Armenia seeks to reframe security perspective, Pashinyan and other officials say

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

The US dithers while Georgia’s democracy continues to collapse

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 17 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org