Trump says he established ‘everlasting friendship’ with Pashinyan and Aliyev

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

US President Donald Trump has stated that he had established an ‘everlasting friendship’ with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev.

The statement was made on his Truth Social account on Tuesday.

‘Such an Honour to have helped settle the War with Azerbaijan and Armenia and, at the same time, become friends with these two Great Leaders and Men’, Trump wrote.

‘It will be an everlasting friendship for me, but, more importantly, for the United States of America!’, the post concluded.

The Washington summit on 8 August saw the initialling of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as an agreement to establish a route between Azerbaijan and its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenia called the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

Despite boasting about the established peace, following the summit, Trump has twice called Armenia as ‘Albania’ and mispronounced Azerbaijan.

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed he solved the Azerbaijan–Albania conflict pic.twitter.com/38dNXOrVsG — OC Media (@OCMediaorg) September 12, 2025

On Wednesday, Pashinyan was the first to respond to Trump.

He shared Trump’s post on X and ‘once again’ expressing his gratitude to Trump ‘for brokering this historic agreement’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan, underscoring that it was ‘something no one before achieved’.

Once again thank you President @realDonaldTrump for brokering this historic agreement with Azerbaijan — something no one before achieved.

Reaffirming my commitment to work on further institutionalization of peace & realization of TRIPP. https://t.co/42OTH6GmrQ — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) September 17, 2025

At the same time, Pashinyan reaffirmed his ‘commitment to work on further institutionalisation of peace & realisation of TRIPP’.

Following Pashinyan, Aliyev also responded to Trump again on X, saying ‘I deeply appreciate [Trump’s] important role in advancing the peace process’.

‘You are the architect of the eternal friendship and the emerging strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. I greatly value our friendship’, Aliyev wrote.

Thank you, President Donald Trump, for your kind words on your TruthSocial account. I deeply appreciate your important role in advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in hosting the historic Washington Summit. You are the architect of the eternal friendship… pic.twitter.com/X4AFvUmXMi — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) September 17, 2025

On Wednesday, Trump made yet another post regarding the peace process, sharing his photo against the backdrop of the flags of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the US, alongside a caption reading — ‘No place like the White House!’

Since the August summit, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict was one of the ‘seven wars’ he has resolved during his second term.