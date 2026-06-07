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Tsarukyan casts his vote

by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

Eccentric tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan — best known for his attempts to build the world’s tallest Jesus Christ statue — has cast his vote in Arinj, a village located just north of Yerevan.

Gagik Tsarukyan casting his ballot on 7 June 2026. Photo: Tamara Shvelidze/OC Media.

Tsarukyan founded his opposition Prosperous Armenia party in 2004 — this year, it is running via the Proposal to Armenia programme, together with Andranik Tevanyan’s Mother Armenia Alliance and Suren Surenyants’s Democratic Alternative, on a joint list. The coalition is yet to announce their prime ministerial candidate, though Tsarukyan has claimed that it will not be him.

Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
213 articles0 Followers

After years in academia, Xandie returned to Georgia to join OC Media. Her previous work with non-profits focused on Eurasian affairs, particularly queer and gender rights and green politics. She’s also a fan of foreign cinema, tea, and books (but not spilling tea on books).

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