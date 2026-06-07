Tsarukyan casts his vote

Eccentric tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan — best known for his attempts to build the world’s tallest Jesus Christ statue — has cast his vote in Arinj, a village located just north of Yerevan.

Gagik Tsarukyan casting his ballot on 7 June 2026. Photo: Tamara Shvelidze/OC Media.

Tsarukyan founded his opposition Prosperous Armenia party in 2004 — this year, it is running via the Proposal to Armenia programme, together with Andranik Tevanyan’s Mother Armenia Alliance and Suren Surenyants’s Democratic Alternative, on a joint list. The coalition is yet to announce their prime ministerial candidate, though Tsarukyan has claimed that it will not be him.