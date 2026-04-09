Two Kabarda–Balkaria residents fined over rally commemorating Soviet-era deportations

A court in Kabarda–Balkaria has fined two local residents, Alina Taimakulova and Asiyat Kaigermazova, after finding them guilty of organising an unauthorised public event. The ruling came even though the event, which commemorates the Soviet-era deportations of the Balkar people, had been previously announced by both the republican and municipal authorities, including the press service of the Head of Kabarda-Balkaria.

According to court materials, Taimakulova and Kaigermazova were recognised as the organisers of a car rally held on 28 March to mark the Day of the Revival of the Balkar People. Both were fined ₽20,000 ($250) under an administrative offence of organising a public event without giving prior notice.

Yet, the rally had been announced by republican and municipal authorities. In particular, it was reported by the press service of the Head of Kabarda-Balkaria, who wrote that the rally involved more than 100 motorists from different districts of the republic as well as visitors from other regions of Russia.

Despite this, a response from the Ministry for Nationalities and Public Projects of Kabarda–Balkaria, cited by police, stated that no notification of a public event had been submitted to the ministry.

On 28 March, festive events marking the Day of the Revival of the Balkar People were held across various districts of Kabarda–Balkaria. In the Cherek district, public celebrations took place near Lake Tserik-Kyol. In the Elbrus district, in the town of Tyrnyauz, an exhibition of local specialities and traditional dishes was organised in the square near the Kaysyn Kuliyev Palace of Culture.

‘This holiday symbolises the restoration of historical truth and justice in relation to the Balkar people, who, after 13 years of forced exile, returned to their native land. It also symbolises the enduring value and the unifying strength of friendship and brotherhood among the peoples of Kabarda–Balkaria. On this day, we all share the joy of this event and a sense of pride in the achievements made by the Balkar people in subsequent years in economic, social, and cultural development, as well as in strengthening their intellectual potential’, regional Head Kazbek Kokov said in an official address.

The Day of the Revival of the Balkar People is observed annually on 28 March. It is associated with a decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR in 1957, which allowed the Balkar people to return to their historical homeland after deportation to Central Asia. At that time, the Kabarda–Balkarian ASSR was also restored.

The deportation of the Balkar people took place on 8 March 1944 by decision of the Soviet authorities. The operation was overseen by the People’s Commissar of Internal Affairs of the USSR, Lavrenty Beria. According to official data, around 37,000 people were deported to Central Asia. Between April 1944 and September 1946, archival records indicate that 4,849 Balkars died in special settlements due to hunger, disease, and harsh living conditions.