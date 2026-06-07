The campaign period has been mired by consistent reports of vote buying and electoral bribery, with a number of individuals said to be aligned with opposition groups — Strong Armenia in particular — being detained in the lead up to the vote.

On Saturday, the Investigative Committee reported that over 40 people had been arrested ‘on suspicion of vote-buying amid an ongoing investigation into a large-scale scheme allegedly involving the Strong Armenia bloc’. Those detained in the latest case, which is still ongoing, had allegedly distributed bribes ranging from ֏100,000 ($270) to ֏500,000 ($1,350) to more than 100 voters in the western city of Artashat in exchange for a vote in support of the Strong Armenia bloc.