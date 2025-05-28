Wednesday, 28 May 2025

Tuesday, 27 May 2025
Regional * South Ossetia and North Ossetia have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of investment activities. The document was signed on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol Krai by South Ossetian Economic Minister Sarmat Kotaev and North Ossetian Industry and Investments Minister Oleg Atarov with additional attendance by South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Armenia * Prime Minister Niko