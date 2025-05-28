Media logo
Daily Brief

Wednesday, 28 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * South Ossetia and North Ossetia have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of investment activities. The document was signed on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum in Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol Krai by South Ossetian Economic Minister Sarmat Kotaev and North Ossetian Industry and Investments Minister Oleg Atarov with additional attendance by South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Armenia * Prime Minister Niko

Daily Brief

Monday, 26 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * South Ossetia’s trade representative Taimuraz Goginov has told Sputnik that the duty-free trade agreement will ‘give impetus to the still “timid” trade relations between South Ossetia and Abkhazia’. He noted specifically that Abkhazia could supply South Ossetia with citrus while South Ossetia can offer in turn ‘excellent water and cold South Ossetian beer’. * Armenia will host the 8th European Political Community Summit (EPC) in the spring of 2026, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pas

Daily Brief

Friday, 23 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan responded to Azerbaijani President  Ilham Aliyev’s recent statement on so-called ‘western Azerbaijan’. ‘The western regions of [...] Azerbaijan constitute western Azerbaijan’, Badalyan said, adding that such statements by the Azerbaijani side ‘are viewed as territorial claims against’ Armenia. Armenia * Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Marek Prawda. He visited Armenia as part of politic

Daily Brief

Thursday, 22 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Armenpress quoted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying in his speech to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the risk of renewed armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia remains, and Washington is making efforts to prevent it. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Pashinyan’s office reported that Lavrov emphasised Russia's ‘readiness to develop relations with Armenia’. * Pashinyan also received Iranian Defence

Most Popular

News Stories

Sanctioned Georgian Interior Minister Gomelauri resigns

Wednesday, 28 May 2025

Aliyev attends opening ceremony of factory in Lachin

Police detain demonstrators in Tbilisi and Batumi on Georgia’s Independence Day

Wanted former Ivanishvili aide in exile ‘forcibly returned’ to Georgia

Pashinyan to pursue constitutional reform if peace treaty conflicts with Armenian law

Austria deports two Chechens to Russia

Chechnya’s Akhmat special forces unveils new flag with Russian tricolour and Orthodox cross

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 28 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org