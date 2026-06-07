Who are the main contenders?

Today’s election will see 18 parties and alliances compete for seats in Armenia’s Parliament, however, only a handful are likely to win seats. While there are electoral thresholds for parties and alliances to enter parliament, the rules also ensure that at least three will be represented.

The main contenders are:

Civil Contract — The party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is seeking a third term in power after sweeping to victory following the 2018 Velvet Revolution.

Strong Armenia — A new force in Armenian politics fronted by the Russian–Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan.

The Armenia Alliance — The political force most closely representing the old regime in these elections, the Armenia Alliance is headed by Robert Kocharyan, who served as president of Armenia from 1998–2008.

You can read more about all 18 parties and alliances running in the vote in our explainer: