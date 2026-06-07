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Who are the main contenders?

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Today’s election will see 18 parties and alliances compete for seats in Armenia’s Parliament, however, only a handful are likely to win seats. While there are electoral thresholds for parties and alliances to enter parliament, the rules also ensure that at least three will be represented.

The main contenders are:

Civil Contract — The party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is seeking a third term in power after sweeping to victory following the 2018 Velvet Revolution.

Strong Armenia — A new force in Armenian politics fronted by the Russian–Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan.

The Armenia Alliance — The political force most closely representing the old regime in these elections, the Armenia Alliance is headed by Robert Kocharyan, who served as president of Armenia from 1998–2008.

You can read more about all 18 parties and alliances running in the vote in our explainer:

Who’s who in Armenia’s 2026 parliamentary elections?
Voters are set to choose the country’s next ruling party in what will be the first regularly scheduled parliamentary vote since 2017.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Arshaluys Barseghyan
649 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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