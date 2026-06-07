Why does support for pro-Western candidates skew older?

One quirk that has become evident across polling and in previous votes is that the more liberal and pro-Western Civil Contract party enjoys relatively less support among young people than the old.

The more conservative, more pro-Russian opposition, meanwhile, enjoys relatively more support among young people (though not necessarily in absolute terms).

In an opinion piece for OC Media last week, political scientist Narek Sukiasyan suggests that this could be because older people who witnessed the authoritarianism and corruption of the previous authorities are more wary of a return to that. He suggests that the young, meanwhile, take progress on these fronts as a done deal, and focus more on the failures of the government that has dominated during their adult life, simply wanting change.