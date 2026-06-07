Media logo

Why does support for pro-Western candidates skew older?

by OC Media

One quirk that has become evident across polling and in previous votes is that the more liberal and pro-Western Civil Contract party enjoys relatively less support among young people than the old.

The more conservative, more pro-Russian opposition, meanwhile, enjoys relatively more support among young people (though not necessarily in absolute terms).

In an opinion piece for OC Media last week, political scientist Narek Sukiasyan suggests that this could be because older people who witnessed the authoritarianism and corruption of the previous authorities are more wary of a return to that. He suggests that the young, meanwhile, take progress on these fronts as a done deal, and focus more on the failures of the government that has dominated during their adult life, simply wanting change.

Opinion | The silent revolution: What happens when Armenia’s diverging generations meet at the polls?
Armenia’s youth have undergone different experiences than their elders, affecting what they consider important when voting in a new parliament.
OC MediaNarek Sukiasyan
OC Media
3784 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Live updates | Polls open in Armenia in crucial parliamentary elections

Armenian election commission rejects appeal to deregister main opposition group

Georgia expels activist ‘at risk of death penalty in Iran’ to unspecified country

Russia hints at possible EAEU membership for Azerbaijan amidst rift with Armenia

Opinion | The silent revolution: What happens when Armenia’s diverging generations meet at the polls?

Georgia cracks down on cryptocurrency mining in Svaneti

Armenia says citizens returning to vote may be called up for military training

Georgia denies asking US ‘what it would take’ to restart relations

Show more
Our Newsletters

Bob Amsterdam brings American-style info wars to Armenia

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 05 June 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks