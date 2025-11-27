Media logo
Armenia

Yerevan chokes in smog as winter pollution spike grips the capital

by OC Media
The Yerevan skyline with Mount Ararat in the background. Photo: Serouj Ourishian/WikiMedia Commons.
The Yerevan skyline with Mount Ararat in the background. Photo: Serouj Ourishian/WikiMedia Commons.

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

Residents across Yerevan are reporting dense, polluted air as recent measurements show particulate and nitrogen dioxide levels rising well above permissible thresholds.

According to Armenia’s Hydrometeorological Monitoring Centre, air quality data collected over the past week indicated that pollution in Yerevan’s central districts exceeded safe levels several times over.

Other districts also recorded elevated concentrations of harmful particles, though some neighbourhoods remained closer to normal ranges.

Officials say the worsening air quality is the result of a combination of seasonal, geographic, and human-made factors. Stagnant air caused by a strong anticyclonic system has trapped pollution close to the ground, while smoke from domestic heating, backyard leaf burning, and regional fires has added to the burden. The situation is typical for late autumn and early winter, when temperature inversions — layers of warm air sitting above cold air — prevent normal air circulation.

Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan has warned that backyard burning of leaves and household waste has become a major source of toxic emissions. He described these fires as ‘small poison factories’, and said they frequently overshadow even the dust from construction sites, which the city has been trying to regulate.

Avinyan stressed that winter air pollution has become a recurring pattern in the capital. Smoke from seasonal fires and increased fuel use, combined with stalled air movement, leads to prolonged periods of trapped pollution. He urged residents to stop burning leaves in courtyards and called for the stronger enforcement of existing bans.

Yerevan’s Nubarashen dumpsite burns again, worsening city’s already poor air quality
The toxic fire coincided with the celebrations of Yerevan’s 2,807th anniversary.
OC MediaOC Media

The municipality has previously announced a four-year programme to improve air quality. It includes expanding the air-quality monitoring network, tightening emissions standards for transport and construction, creating new green zones, and considering restrictions on vehicle access in central districts.

Environmental experts have long argued that Yerevan’s chronic air-quality problems cannot be solved without addressing outdated heating systems, heavy traffic, unmanaged construction dust, and improper waste disposal practices.

With winter approaching, authorities expect conditions to remain challenging until stronger northern winds break the inversion layer. City Hall has promised further updates on mitigation steps, but residents say the immediate concern is simply being able to breathe clean air.

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents
The high rates of air pollution in the Armenian capital remains a hot topic on social media.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

The unusually dry weather in November has caused yet another concern for Armenia in the country’s north as well. While not directly affecting the air quality in Yerevan, since 21 November, wildfires have continued to expand across the country’s northern forests, with firefighters struggling to extinguish the flames.

Armenia
Environment
Pollution
Health
OC Media
3578 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Description of image
Description of image

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Russia places three Abkhazian opposition figures under investigation

Yerevan chokes in smog as winter pollution spike grips the capital

Court awards Russian singer compensation over kidnapping by a Chechen native

Armenian Parliamentary Speaker Simonyan says country is ‘de facto out’ of CSTO

EU’s Russia gas exit seen boosting BP-led projects in Azerbaijan

Thursday, 27 November 2025

A mega-mall with few shoppers: the unfulfilled promise of Tbilisi’s Hualing Sea Plaza

​​Russian court confiscates Tuapse Commercial Sea Port from Azerbaijani entrepreneur

Show more
Our Newsletters

Brussels’ deadlock: EU diplomats on Georgia’s uncertain future

Tamar Shvelidze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 27 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org