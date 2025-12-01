Media logo
Daghestan

12-year-old girl injured in drone attack on Daghestan

by Elizaveta Chukharova
Damaged building in Kaspiyisk. Photo: social media.
Damaged building in Kaspiyisk. Photo: social media.

A 12-year-old girl has been injured as a result of a drone attack on Daghestan on Monday morning. She was hospitalised with non-threatening injuries and was discharged shortly after.

According to Daghestan’s Health Ministry, the girl had sustained a non-penetrating chest wound, and was treated at the Republican Children’s Clinical Hospital in Makhachkala.

Daghestani head Sergei Melikov said the drones were shot down by air defence systems over the territory of Kaspiyisk, adjacent to Makhachkala.

‘Today an enemy drone attack was prevented in our republic. Aerial targets were shot down over the territory of Kaspiyisk’, Melikov wrote on Telegram.

Nevertheless, as a result of the attack, windows were blown out in a residential multi-storey building and a car park was damaged.

The damaged building at 1 Molodezhnaya Street is located a little over three kilometres away from the Dagdizel shipbuilding plant. Dagdizel produces goods for both civilian and military purposes.

In addition, Kaspiyisk is home to a precision engineering plant that forms part of a conglomerate manufacturing navigation equipment for submarines. The town also hosts the base of the Caspian Flotilla, whose ships were damaged in an attack last year.

Second drone attack in recent weeks reported in Chechnya
Residents of Chechnya are reporting in local online chat rooms about an explosion they heard on Wednesday morning, which they believe could have been caused by a Ukrainian drone attack on one of the security forces’ facilities in Chechnya. According to the Chechen opposition Telegram channel 1ADAT, the drone’s target was the base of the Second Police Regiment of Chechnya’s Internal Ministry. It is located in close proximity to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. Another Chechen opposition Te
Elizaveta Chukharova

The authorities deployed security and emergency services, opened a hotline for residents affected by the attack, and launched an investigation into it.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed it was behind the attack.

Warnings of possible drone attacks were also issued in Stavropol Krai, Kabarda-Balkaria and North Ossetia, though there is no information about attacks in any of these regions. The Federal Air Transport Agency reported the suspension of flights at airports in Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia, Grozny in Chechnya, and Magas in Ingushetia.

In October, drones believed to be Ukrainian struck buildings in the Daghestani capital of Makhachkala. According to preliminary reports, several drones were detected in the city’s airspace, with one exploding in the air above an industrial zone and another hitting a shopping centre under construction.

Drone attack damages building in Makhachkala
Eight drones were reportedly shot down over the capital of Daghestan.
Elizaveta Chukharova
Daghestan
North Caucasus
Russia
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Elizaveta Chukharova
450 articles

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Description of image
Description of image

Marking the anniversary of Georgian protests (and accelerated authoritarianism)

Mikheil Gvadzabia

The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 01 December 2025Members only

