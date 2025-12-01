12-year-old girl injured in drone attack on Daghestan

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

A 12-year-old girl has been injured as a result of a drone attack on Daghestan on Monday morning. She was hospitalised with non-threatening injuries and was discharged shortly after.

According to Daghestan’s Health Ministry, the girl had sustained a non-penetrating chest wound, and was treated at the Republican Children’s Clinical Hospital in Makhachkala.

Daghestani head Sergei Melikov said the drones were shot down by air defence systems over the territory of Kaspiyisk, adjacent to Makhachkala.

‘Today an enemy drone attack was prevented in our republic. Aerial targets were shot down over the territory of Kaspiyisk’, Melikov wrote on Telegram.

Nevertheless, as a result of the attack, windows were blown out in a residential multi-storey building and a car park was damaged.

The damaged building at 1 Molodezhnaya Street is located a little over three kilometres away from the Dagdizel shipbuilding plant. Dagdizel produces goods for both civilian and military purposes.

In addition, Kaspiyisk is home to a precision engineering plant that forms part of a conglomerate manufacturing navigation equipment for submarines. The town also hosts the base of the Caspian Flotilla, whose ships were damaged in an attack last year.

The authorities deployed security and emergency services, opened a hotline for residents affected by the attack, and launched an investigation into it.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed it was behind the attack.

Warnings of possible drone attacks were also issued in Stavropol Krai, Kabarda-Balkaria and North Ossetia, though there is no information about attacks in any of these regions. The Federal Air Transport Agency reported the suspension of flights at airports in Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia, Grozny in Chechnya, and Magas in Ingushetia.

In October, drones believed to be Ukrainian struck buildings in the Daghestani capital of Makhachkala. According to preliminary reports, several drones were detected in the city’s airspace, with one exploding in the air above an industrial zone and another hitting a shopping centre under construction.