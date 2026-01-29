20,000 trucks serviced: Tegeta Motors GEZI branch operating at full capacity

The multifunctional service centre of Tegeta Motors, located in the Custom Clearance Zones, has already serviced 20,000 trucks since opening, and is now operating at full capacity.

The regional service hub, located at the 36th kilometre of the Tbilisi bypass road, offers a comprehensive range of services for trucks, buses, and commercial vehicles, all under one roof. The Tegeta Motors GEZI branch, which opened just one year ago, now serves approximately 1,500 vehicles per month, and plans to increase this number to 2,500 in the near future.



The four-hectare service centre complex consists of four separate blocks, each dedicated to a different function. All areas are unified by a common concept: providing customers with an all-encompassing service experience utilising state-of-the-art equipment, whether for chassis inspection, engine diagnostics, or electrical system analysis. Dedicated units are also available for paintwork repair, bodywork, and refrigeration systems.

Zurab Alavidze, Chief Officer of the Division of Special-purpose Equipment, Trucks, Commercial Vehicles, and Buses at Tegeta Holding stated: ‘The branch in the GEZI is unique in terms of its scale, concept, and approach. We are the first in the region to offer a comprehensive range of services for trucks and commercial vehicles in such a well-organised and comfortable environment.

‘Another key aspect of the service centre’s uniqueness is its multi-brand capability, allowing it to service vehicles from various manufacturers. Additionally, the location of the branch in an industrial area, at a strategically significant transportation hub, plays a crucial role. Freight flows from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Central Asia, and the EU converge here, making it a regional service hub — one that Tegeta has extensive experience and capacity to manage’.

Infrastructure and services at the GEZI branch

The Tegeta Motors service centre has been awarded Category A status by the German automobile manufacturer MAN, and is fully equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment.



Covering an area of 42,000 square metres, the branch is divided into several specialised sections.

MAN showroom and multi-brand service

Block A houses the official MAN showroom and a multi-brand vehicle service area, where customers can access a wide range of services in one location, including:

Diagnostics of braking, exhaust, and lighting systems

Chassis inspections and repairs

Engine diagnostics and maintenance

Restoration of electrical systems

This facility is designed to service both light and commercial vehicles, and heavy trucks.

Tegeta Motors paint lab

Block B — diesel fuel systems, power units, refrigeration units, vulcanisation, painting, and bodywork.



This area includes a painting and body shop with no equivalent elsewhere in the region. The 22-metre-long workshop allows for the simultaneous painting of large vehicles.



Customers can also have their vehicle’s frame and power structures restored to factory specifications using a state-of-the-art robotic kit from the leading French brand CELETTE.

Overall, the branch currently boasts 31 fully functional workstations.

Plans are underway to open five additional service points dedicated to minibus servicing, where experienced Tegeta specialists will provide comprehensive maintenance for vehicles, including chassis, tires, engine, and electrical system services.

Since the branch opened, two mobile minibus service vehicles have also been made operational, which, when needed, provide assistance to customers on-site.



Refrigeration system maintenance service — Thermo King

As the official partner and representative of the American Thermo King brand in Georgia, Tegeta Motors offers a comprehensive refrigeration system maintenance service and is committed to providing its customers with high-quality services that meet modern standards.

The company offers a range of services, including installation, preventive maintenance, complete technical diagnostics, and repairs. These services are carried out by qualified and experienced technicians using the latest special tools and diagnostic equipment. This ensures the long-term, uninterrupted operation of the system.

All service areas are equipped with state-of-the-art cranes manufactured in Italy, as well as German service pits, designed with occupational safety and environmental concerns in mind.

Environmental considerations are also addressed in the unit washing areas, where specialised services are available for cleaning units contaminated with hazardous waste. Automotive components are treated with dedicated solutions.

A high-tech Italian washing system is also installed in the car washing area. Thanks to its multiple operating modes, the process is fully automated and takes only 10 minutes.

Mobile services and additional service locations.

The GEZI branch also has mobile teams available to provide customers with assistance for trucks, buses, and commercial vehicles at any location.

Business processes at the service centre have been fully tailored to customer needs. Each customer is supported by a service consultant who assists with all aspects of the service process — from submitting a request to completing payments. For added convenience, customers can pre-schedule service appointments at the branch either online or by phone.

The branch operates Monday to Saturday, from 09:00 to 18:30. Express services are available until midnight. The centre also operates on Sundays from 09:30 to 16:00, offering vulcanisation services only.

