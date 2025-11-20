5 Reasons to Attend DataFest Tbilisi 2025

Don’t just read the news, help create it . For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus. JOIN TODAY

DataFest Tbilisi – the largest data festival in Eastern Europe and Central Asia – is returning for its ninth edition this year. The three-day festival will take place on November 27–29.



DataFest Tbilisi 2025 is fully dedicated to the future of data and artificial intelligence. Among the topics discussed will be:



Technology – the latest breakthroughs in AI, machine learning, LLMs, MLOps, data engineering, and quantum computing.

Business & Startups – how AI products are built, scaled, and transforming the business world.

Art – where creativity meets technology: generative design and AI art.

Society – ethics, regulation, digital skills, the future of work, and responsible AI.



Being part of the festival audience is a valuable experience for anyone passionate about technology, art, and data. There are many reasons to join this year’s edition – but here are five that truly stand out:



A community united by shared values

No matter what background you come from, everyone at the festival shares one key passion – data and artificial intelligence. You’ll be surrounded by people who think like you and care about the same values.



2. Experts behind tech innovation

From the DataFest Tbilisi stage, you’ll hear directly from the minds shaping the future of AI – the very people building these technologies themselves.



Side events that run alongside the main program

We call them Side Events – sessions designed to help participants connect, network, and exchange experiences beyond the keynotes and workshops.



Knowledge that stays with you long after

Over three days, you’ll gather inspiration, hands-on insights, and fresh ideas that will enrich your portfolio and professional journey.



Tbilisi – a city alive with constant energy



This reason matters most to international visitors, but it’s worth highlighting for everyone: DataFest Tbilisi is built on the same energy and values that drive Tbilisi itself every day.



For detailed information about the festival, visit the link.



DataFest Tbilisi 2025 is organised by ForSet.

Main partners: European Union (EU), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bank of Georgia, and the Council of Europe Office in Georgia.

Partners: United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), EPAM, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Georgia, ibccs.tax, Autodraft, Alliance of Democracies, Social Innovations Lab, British Embassy Tbilisi

Sponsors: Startup Bootcamp and Celllfie.

Supporters: The Image, Grant Thornton Georgia, MoveWise, Deepkapha, D Block, Optio, Techweiz, RealAI, TUMO, and Robocode.

Community partners: Georgian Artificial Intelligence Association (GAIA), ProductTank Tbilisi, European Business Association (EBA), Design Institute, DevTherapy, Axel, Smart Academy, Freelancer, and Tbilisi School of Communication, Georgian Robotics Association (GRA), REDI – Rural Empowerment through Digital InclusionMedia partners: OC Media, Business Media Georgia, Next.on.ge, Marketer, Interpressnews, Businesspressnews, Formula, Media Aprili, and Itel.am.