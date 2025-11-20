Media logo
OC Media Logo

PAID CONTENT

Learn More

5 Reasons to Attend DataFest Tbilisi 2025

by OC FORGE
DataFest Tbilisi, 20.10.2025
DataFest Tbilisi, 20.10.2025

Don’t just read the news, help create it.

For just $5 a month, you can fund reporting that gives you in-depth insight into the Caucasus.

JOIN TODAY

DataFest Tbilisi – the largest data festival in Eastern Europe and Central Asia – is returning for its ninth edition this year. The three-day festival will take place on November 27–29.

DataFest Tbilisi 2025 is fully dedicated to the future of data and artificial intelligence. Among the topics discussed will be:

Technology – the latest breakthroughs in AI, machine learning, LLMs, MLOps, data engineering, and quantum computing.

Business & Startups – how AI products are built, scaled, and transforming the business world.

Art – where creativity meets technology: generative design and AI art.

Society – ethics, regulation, digital skills, the future of work, and responsible AI.

Being part of the festival audience is a valuable experience for anyone passionate about technology, art, and data. There are many reasons to join this year’s edition – but here are five that truly stand out:

  1. A community united by shared values

No matter what background you come from, everyone at the festival shares one key passion – data and artificial intelligence. You’ll be surrounded by people who think like you and care about the same values.

  1. 2. Experts behind tech innovation

From the DataFest Tbilisi stage, you’ll hear directly from the minds shaping the future of AI – the very people building these technologies themselves.

  1. Side events that run alongside the main program

We call them Side Events – sessions designed to help participants connect, network, and exchange experiences beyond the keynotes and workshops.

  1. Knowledge that stays with you long after

Over three days, you’ll gather inspiration, hands-on insights, and fresh ideas that will enrich your portfolio and professional journey.

  1. Tbilisi – a city alive with constant energy

This reason matters most to international visitors, but it’s worth highlighting for everyone: DataFest Tbilisi is built on the same energy and values that drive Tbilisi itself every day.

For detailed information about the festival, visit the link.

DataFest Tbilisi 2025 is organised by ForSet.

Main partners: European Union (EU), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bank of Georgia, and the Council of Europe Office in Georgia.

Partners: United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), EPAM, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Georgia, ibccs.tax, Autodraft, Alliance of Democracies, Social Innovations Lab, British Embassy Tbilisi

Sponsors: Startup Bootcamp and Celllfie.

Supporters: The Image, Grant Thornton Georgia, MoveWise, Deepkapha, D Block, Optio, Techweiz, RealAI, TUMO, and Robocode.

Community partners: Georgian Artificial Intelligence Association (GAIA), ProductTank Tbilisi, European Business Association (EBA), Design Institute, DevTherapy, Axel, Smart Academy, Freelancer, and Tbilisi School of Communication, Georgian Robotics Association (GRA), REDI – Rural Empowerment through Digital InclusionMedia partners: OC Media, Business Media Georgia, Next.on.ge, Marketer, Interpressnews, Businesspressnews, Formula, Media Aprili, and Itel.am.

OC FORGE
23 articles0 Followers

With OC Forge, businesses and institutions can partner with OC Media through a range of advertising and sponsored content services designed to connect brands with our audience.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Former Popular Front Party member banned from leaving Azerbaijan

Kremlin weighs candidates to succeed Kadyrov amidst fresh rumours about his health

Brussels’ deadlock: EU diplomats on Georgia’s uncertain future

Armenia says normalisation with Turkey would help, not harm, peace efforts with Azerbaijan

A look back on Georgia’s 100-day theatre strike

Azerbaijan supplied Israel with 40% of its petrol during Gaza war, report finds

Former Georgian Interior Minister Okruashvili sentenced to 7 years over 2004 police killing

Chechen family forcibly sent to fight in Ukraine, NIYSO says

Show more
Our Newsletters

Brussels’ deadlock: EU diplomats on Georgia’s uncertain future

Tamar Shvelidze

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 20 November 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org