Georgia’s EU U-turn
A look back on Georgia’s 100-day theatre strike
Georgia’s theatres have been at the forefront of anti-government demonstrations — yet their strike still failed.
Members’ Exclusive
Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:
- OC Insider Newsletter
- The Caucasus Daily Brief
- Early access to stories
- Closed Discord community
- Audio version of the articles
- A Caucasus-themed gift
Support independent journalism in CaucasusBecome an OC Media member
Already a member?