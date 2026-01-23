Adam Kadyrov shares first post since his car accident, along with Game of Thrones quotes

Adam Kadyrov, the 18-year-old son of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, has shared a video on Instagram featuring a quote from the television series Game of Thrones, marking his first social media activity since his car accident that occurred last week.

In the video, shown in slow motion, Adam Kadyrov is seen sitting in an armchair wearing a cowboy hat, while Chechen singer Timur Mutsuraev’s song, ‘They Left’, plays in the background. This song has been designated extremist in Russia. In the list it appears under a different title, ‘Gallery of Memory’. The song is also known under a third title, ‘Shahids on Judgement Day’.

A voice-over quotes a line spoken by the Game of Thrones character Eddard Stark: ‘You think my life is so dear to me that I would trade my honour for a few years. You grew up among actors and learned their craft well. I grew up among warriors, and I learned long ago how to die’.

The video was most likely recorded before his accident — it was probably filmed on 9 January during the mixed martial arts tournament ACA 198. Footage from this tournament was previously published by Ramzan Kadyrov; in those images, Adam Kadyrov appears wearing the same clothes and sitting in an identical chair. Adam Kadyrov himself also posted stories from this tournament a week ago. These stories are still available in the highlights section of his Instagram profile.

Timur Mutsuraev is a Chechen singer who fought against Russian troops during the Chechen wars. The song ‘They left’ is dedicated to his fallen fellow fighters.

The publication of materials classified as extremist may be qualified under the administrative article ‘production and distribution of extremist materials’, or under the criminal articles ‘public calls and incitement of hatred or enmity’. While the administrative offence under the code of administrative offences can result only in a fine, violations under the criminal code may carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

The post appeared amid reports of a road traffic accident involving Adam Kadyrov in Grozny, which occurred on 16 January. According to a number of sources, Adam Kadyrov sustained serious injuries, including a fractured jaw, and is undergoing treatment in Moscow. The Chechen authorities have not commented on this information.

On Wednesday, Gudermes district police department head Iskhak Chalaev published a video in which he is also seen together with Adam Kadyrov at the Shira-Bena resort. The video was filmed in 2025, but state-controlled Chechen media used it as an information occasion and republished it without commenting on Adam Kadyrov’s condition.

On 17 January, a video of a meeting involving Ramzan Kadyrov and his son was published on Kadyrov’s social media accounts. However, it soon emerged that the version posted on Telegram contained unremoved metadata, which made it possible to pinpoint that the filming date was 15 January — before the accident.

On Wednesday, Ramzan Kadyrov appeared in public for the first time since reports of the accident. He visited a section of Staropromyslovskoye Highway in Grozny near the Safiya banqueting hall, where the crash involving his son took place. In the published video, Grozny Mayor Khas-Magomed Kadyrov shows Kadyrov a project for a new road interchange on a tablet.